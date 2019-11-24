

East Grinstead goalscorer Sophie Bray tackles Beeston’s Ruby Apoola. Credit Peter Smith



Surbiton’s dominance continued in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday as they secured their tenth consecutive victory – a 3-1 win at bottom of the table Bowdon Hightown.





Emily Atkinson got the league leaders off to a good start when she found the net in the 15th minute from a penalty corner.



Hannah Martin doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute before Sian French hit back for Bowdon a minute later to make it 2-1.



Hannah Martin netted her second of the day in the 60th minute to seal all three points.



In-form East Grinstead picked up another three points as they won 2-1 at home against Beeston.



Tess Howard opened the scoring in the 15th minute from free play before Sian Emslie levelled for the Beeston with 11 minutes remaining.



Sophie Bray hit the winner in the 64th minute when she found the net from open play.



Elsewhere Loughborough Students picked up their fourth win of the campaign as they won 2-1 at home against Buckingham.



Sophie Byrne and Victoria McCabe were both on the scoresheet for the home side while Natasha James hit the only goal for Buckingham.



Clifton Robinsons secured three points as they ran out 1-0 victors at the University of Birmingham.



Claire Thomas scored the only goal of the game when she found the net from a penalty stroke in the 30th minute.



Investec Division 1 North



Leicester City moved top of the Investec Division One North table as they won 2-1 at home against Stourport.



Rachel Mack gave the home side the lead in the tenth minute from a penalty corner before Bethan Merriman hit back for Stourport five minutes before half time.



Martina Nistico found the winner for Leicester in the 57th minute.



Swansea lost their place at the top of the table as they slumped to a 3-2 defeat at home against Ben Rhydding.



Rachel Doherty, Laura Choma and Freya Bellamy were the goal scorers for the away side while Carys Gordon netted a brace for Swansea it was in vain as Swansea couldn’t find another goal.



Elsewhere, Gloucester City versus Brooklands-Poynton ended 1-1, Olton & West Warwicks won 4-2 at home against Belper and the University of Durham won 1-0 at home against Leeds.



Investec Division 1 South



Wimbledon maintained their 100% record with a 5-2 win at Slough in the Investec Division One South on Saturday afternoon.



Fiona Semple netted a hat-trick for the away side while Rosie Pickersgill and Eliza Brett bagged one apiece as Wimbledon secured all three points for the eighth game in succession.



Megan Hughes and Juliette Inverdale were on the scoresheet for Slough.



Harleston Magpies produced a solid performance at Isca, winning 3-0.



Charlotte Harrison and Lucy Whiting gave the away side a 2-0 lead at half time before Lara Taylor sealed the points with a goal from open play in the 59th minute.



Elsewhere Reading won 2-1 at Canterbury, Sevenoaks won 4-2 at St Albans and Cambridge City were 2-1 victors at Trojans.



Investec Conference North



The University of Nottingham maintained their two-point advantage at the top of the Investec Conference North table as they won 6-0 at bottom of the table Beeston 2s on Saturday.



Jordan Homann netted a hat-trick and Ella Bromley, Jessica Hill and Sophie Jefferson netted one each as the away side claimed all three points for the eighth time this season.



Elsewhere, Sutton Coldfield ensured they maintained the pressure on the University of Nottingham after winning 5-2 at home against Timperley.



Emma McCabe bagged four goals for the home side while Susan Wood scored the fifth. Beth Crowther and Vicky Lomas were the scorers for Timperley.



Investec Conference East



Bedford closed the gap at the top of the Investec Conference West table to four points as they won 3-0 at home against bottom of the table Ipswich.



Beth Noble gave the home side the lead from a penalty corner before two goals in seven minutes from Eleanor Priston and Kelly Bingham saw the home side claim all three points.



Southgate also closed the gap on the top two as they won 2-0 at home against former leaders Wimbledon 2s.



Emily Meredith and Katie Hopkisson were the goal scorers for the home team.



Investec Conference West



Oxford Hawks won 3-2 at home against Surbiton 2s in the Investec Conference West on Saturday to close the gap at the top of the table to three points.



Emily Smith gave the home side the lead in the third minute before Hannah Denison levelled up the affair four minutes later.



Alice Klugman gave Surbiton the lead in the 46th minute before goals from Caro Harris and Samantha Jacobs secured all three points for Oxford Hawks.



Elsewhere, Oxford University ensured the gap at the top of the table was closed to only one point as they won 2-1 at home against Cheltenham.



Yasemin Zurke and Ellie Harrison scored the goals for the home side while Charlotte Roberts found the net for Cheltenham.



England Hockey Board Media release