Last weekend Ashton International College got behind South African men’s hockey by hosting a coaching clinic on their very own FIH approved Astro turf.





The South African men’s team recently qualified for the 2020 Olympics to take place in Tokyo and the clinic was in aid of raising funds for the players who will be attending high performance camps in the months leading up to the Olympics.



The clinic, which was run by Durban-based members of the SA men’s squad, was well supported by local hockey players from numerous schools within KZN.



Players such as Jethro Eustice, Dan Sibbald, Gowan Jones and Clinton Panther gave the young players a taste of what skills would be required to play at the highest level while having a fun time on the turf.



The weather although rainy did not affect the quality of the clinic as this gave the SA men and the players the opportunity to make use of the school’s Legacy indoor hockey court.



This gave the players the opportunity to learn various outdoor as well as indoor hockey skills.



On top of this, the players also had the opportunity to learn from the SA indoor men’s team who in conjunction with the clinic had a training session ahead of their international series against Switzerland.



The clinic was a resounding success as Ashton International College managed to raise a total of R38 000 for the SA men.



The school thanked the organisers, including teacher Claire Black and heads of sport Craig Currin and Gary Schneider for affording the opportunity to the Dolphin Coast community.



