



MOORPARK, Calif. – Tomorrow the Junior U.S. Men’s National Training Squad will start their first training camp following the squad announcement in October. This training camp will take place from November 24 to 28 in Moorpark, Calif. and will also feature a USA vs. Canada test series, and all matches will be live streamed.





The USA vs. Canada test series will feature a younger and older squad from Canada for eight friendly matches during the training camp. The USMNT staff will select the competing roster each day of the games based on athletes’ performance at the training camp. Teams will be fielded from athletes in the U-16/U-18 and U-21 divisions.



The live stream, which will be provided by the Field Hockey Federation, will sit on the Junior USMNT vs. Canada Event Page that can be found by clicking here. This event is open to the public and admission is free.



Sunday, November 24



1:00 p.m. U-18 USA vs. Canada

3:00 p.m. U-21 USA vs. Canada



Monday, November 25



1:00 p.m. U-16 USA vs. Canada

3:00 p.m. U-21 USA vs. Canada



Wednesday, November 27



1:00 p.m. U-18 USA vs. Canada

3:00 p.m. U-21 USA vs. Canada



Thursday, November 28



7:00 a.m. U-16 USA vs. Canada

8:30 a.m. U-21 USA vs. Canada



*All times in Pacific time zone



A special thank you goes to the U.S. Men’s Field Hockey Booster Club who will be hosting a Thanksgiving meal for both teams on Tuesday, November 26. This meal will be for all athletes, coaches, staff and parents of the five teams.



For more information regarding the Junior USMNT vs. Canada series including the schedule, results, rosters and more, check out the official event page by clicking here.



USFHA media release