By Jugjet Singh



NATIONAL women’s indoor hockey coach K. Dharmaraj has described Indonesia’s mysterious absence from the Philippines Sea Games as an “early Christmas gift from Santa Claus”.





Though delighted to see Indonesia missing the Games when he received the groupings yesterday, he is just as perplexed by the sudden twist of events.



After all, Indonesia were silver medallists in the men and women's events when the sport made its debut in the 2017 KL Games.



Indonesia had been expected to be a huge threat again in this year’s edition in Laguna, Subic Bay.



“There is no news at all as to why Indonesia will not be fielding teams in indoor hockey despite them doing well two years ago. I’ve been preparing my team to face them in our quest to make the final in this year’s Games,” said Dharmaraj, who added that it was akin to receiving an early gift from Santa Claus himself.



“I know Indonesia went to Prague (Czech Republic) for 16 days to train and play. They were dead serious about beating us (again) and dethroning Thailand as the women’s champions.”



Curious about Indonesia’s absence, Dharmaraj tried to get some answers on his own.



“I contacted some Indonesian indoor hockey officials, but they did not answer my calls or messages. This has only deepened the mystery... they are my good friends,” said Dharmaraj.



It looks like even the Malaysian men’s team will benefit from Indonesia’s absence.



With Indonesia out of the way, Malaysia expect to breeze their way to defending the gold as they should have no problems defeating Thailand, Singapore, Philippines and Myanmar.



With the latest twist, the national women’s team expect to meet Thailand in the final as Cambodia, Singapore and Philippines should be no match for them.



Having been summoned by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) two months ago and told in no uncertain terms to make sure the team improved on the bronze at the Philippines Sea Games, Dharmaraj can now heave a huge sigh of relieve as silver is as good as guaranteed.



“I had drawn up plans for both Indonesia and Thailand, but it looks like we should play the Thais for gold in the Philippines,” he said.



The national indoor hockey players will leave for the Philippines on Dec 1. Their campaign begins on on Dec 4.



New Straits Times