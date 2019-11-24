The men’s and the women’s teams have been drawn alongside reigning Olympic champions Argentina and Great Britain respectively.





The Indian women's team has been paired alongside reigning Olympic champions Great Britain and the world champions, the Netherlands. Image courtesy: Hockey India



India's hockey teams will have to overcome the toughest of opposition if they are to succeed at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.





The teams discovered their fate after the International Hockey Federation announced the pools for the hockey tournament at the 2020 Olympic Games.



The Indian men’s team was drawn alongside reigning Olympic champions Argentina, while the women’s team was pooled with Great Britain - winners of the women’s hockey tournament at Rio 2016.



A Tough Assignment



While defending champions Argentina will be the Indian men’s team’s marquee competition in Pool A, they will also have to contend with the three-time World champions Australia, EuroHockey Championship runners-up Spain, Commonwealth Games silver-medallists New Zealand, and host nation Japan.



Apart from reigning Olympic champions Great Britain, the Indian women’s team were drawn in a pool that also consists of both the FIH Women’s World Cup champions the Netherlands and runners-up Ireland. Athens 2004 women’s hockey gold medallists Germany and South Africa round-up Pool A.



The top four teams from each pool will qualify for the quarterfinals, with the winners making it to the semis and then the gold medal match. The hockey tournament will commence on July 25 and the final will be played on August 7.



All matches will be played at the brand new Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo.



Here are the complete pools:



Men:



Pool A: Australia, Argentina, India, Spain, New Zealand, Japan

Pool B: Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Canada, South Africa



Women:



Pool A: Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, India, South Africa

Pool B: Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, Spain, China, Japan



