Pembroke, Pegasus and Old Alex all share top spot in the women’s EY Hockey League after four rounds of matches with three wins to their name as UCD and Loreto sit ominously in chase.





Pembroke lead the way on goal difference thanks to first half goals from Orla Macken and Aisling Naughton which helped them run up a 2-0 win over Cork Harlequins at Farmers’ Cross.



Old Alex had a similar result in Limerick when they undid Catholic Institute 2-0. Nikki Evans got her first goal for her new club from a penalty corner rebound and Emma Russell won the tie from Deirdre Duke’s pull-back in the second half.



It allowed both to eliminate the gap to Pegasus who lost their 100% record at the hands of Loreto in Beaufort 3-2. Pegs did lead 1-0 at half-time courtesy of an Alex Speers goal but Sarah Torrans equalised in the 36th minute before Sarah Evans and Hayley Mulcahy put the game out of sight.



It lifts Loreto to seven points – two off top spot – alongside UCD who also came back from 1-0 down at half-time to win. They beat basement side Belfast Harlequins 3-1 at Deramore Park with Sarah Patton, Ellen Curran and Niamh Carey turning things around.



Muckross and Railway Union shared the spoils in the Dublin 4 derby; all the goals came in the first 15 minutes with Anna O’Flanagan and Sophie Barnwell on the mark for Muckross, Sarah Hawkshaw and Hannah de Burgh Whyte replying for the visitors.



In EYHL2, Chloe Watkins snatched a last minute equaliser from the penalty spot for Monkstown to end Ards’ perfect start in Pool B, earning a 3-3 draw at the ALD Merrion Fleet Arena. Ards lead the way by six points – albeit with an extra game played – from Town and UCC, 1-0 winners over Queen’s.



In Pool A, Trinity summoned a remarkable late comeback to beat NUIG 4-3 with two goals in the final quarter making the difference. Lurgan also struck late to beat Cork C of I 2-1. The results leave Corinthian top on 12 points with Trinity on eight, Lurgan on seven and C of I on six.



Results



EYHL Division 1: Belfast Harlequins 1 (J Dennison) UCD 3 (S Patton, E Curran, N Carey); Catholic Institute 0 Old Alex 2 (N Evans, E Russell); Cork Harlequins 0 Pembroke 2 (O Macken, A Naughton); Loreto 3 (S Torrans, S Evans, H Mulcahy) Pegasus 2 (O Berry, A Speers); Muckross 2 (A O’Flanagan, S Barnwell) Railway Union 2 (S Hawkshaw, H de Burgh Whyte)



EYHL Division 2

Pool A: Cork C of I 1 (C Sexton) Lurgan 2 (L McNeill, O Gibson); NUIG 3 (R McCullough, C Heery, K Langan) Trinity 4 (E Markey, R Keating, A Long, A Buttimer)

Pool B: Monkstown 3 (C Watkins 2, S Moore) Ards 3 (Z Malseed, E Reid, E Robinson); UCC 1 (J Clein) Queens University 0



Women’s EY Hockey League – day four round-up



Loreto 3 (S Torrans, S Evans, H Mulcahy) Pegasus 2 (O Berry, A Speers)



A super second half performance saw Loreto end the last remaining perfect record in the women’s EY Hockey League, beating Pegasus 3-2 in a repeat of last season’s EY Champions Trophy decider.



The Ulster side had much the better of the first half and they went in front in the 10th minute following sustained pressure with Alex Speers scoring from play. Loreto had to defend four penalty corners but they managed to stay just one down until half-time and they duly took their chances after the interval.



Sarah Torrans equalised within a minute of the turnaround and they went in front six minutes later courtesy of a cracking reverse-stick shot from Sarah Evans. Hayley Mulcahy completed the success with six minutes to go from a penalty corner switch move to the left, rendering Olivia Berry’s goal a consolation.



Cork Harlequins 0 Pembroke 2 (O Macken, A Naughton)



Pembroke returned to the top of the table on goal difference as first half strikes from Orla Macken and Aisling Naughton propelled them a 2-0 win over Cork Harlequins at Farmers’ Cross.



Captain Macken gave them the perfect start with her third goal in three games, a powerful shot from the top of the D in the eight minute for 1-0. Straight from the push-back in the second quarter, Naughton doubled the lead and the Irish international went close to a third soon after only to see her rocket of a shot clip the top of the crossbar.



They had the best of the chances as time went on before Quins came back into the contest in the closing quarter with a quartet of corner chances but they did not affect the outcome.



Muckross 2 (A O’Flanagan, S Barnwell) Railway Union 2 (S Hawkshaw, H de Burgh Whyte)



All the goals came in the opening quarter as Muckross and Railway Union shared a 2-2 draw on Marlborough Road. Anna O’Flanagan netted her third goal of the season in the third minute to give the hosts a great start and that advantage was double when Sophie Barnwell won a penalty corner which she then deflected into the net.



Railway regathered their composure quickly and got on the board when Sarah Hawkshaw deflected an Orla Fox shot up and over Ellie McLoughlin. Hannah de Burgh Whyte then scored a penalty stroke within a minute to make it all square at 2-2 in the 15th minute.



And that proved the end of the scoring as neither side was able to breakthrough in the remaining three quarters. The result leaves Railway in sixth place on four points with Muckross in eighth with three draws from four games so far.



Catholic Institute 0 Old Alex 2 (N Evans, E Russell)



Old Alex’s third win of the season moved them into a share of top spot as Nikki Evans and Emma Russell earned them the points in Limerick. They had the best of the first half and deservedly went in front from a corner rebound, Nikki Evans on her knees slotting the ball home from close range in the second quarter.



And they got their insurance goal in the second half when Millie O’Donnell stepped forward to intercept on halfway, taking the ball on before finding Deirdre Duke. Her baseline run ended with a pull-back to Russell who flicked the ball over the diving goalkeeper.



Belfast Harlequins 1 (J Dennison) UCD 3 (S Patton, E Curran, N Carey)



Belfast Harlequins are anchored to the bottom of the table after a 3-1 loss to UCD at Deramore. UCD were quick out of the blocks forcing the pace and home keeper Marianne Fox into several fine stops in the first quarter.



It was a backs-to-the-wall exercise for Quins for the most part although they did take the lead with a fine solo effort from Julie Dennison in the 17th minute following their first attack as she forced the ball home from a tight angle close to the baseline.



With goalkeeper Fox in superb form, the hosts held out until the 41st minute when the inevitable equaliser arrived through Sarah Patton who scored from close range.



Quins continued to defend heroically but were unable to make many inroads to opposition territory and Ellen Curran got a final touch to make it 2-1 with 11 minutes left from a set-piece deflection.



Niamh Carey, who had earlier had a goal ruled out, sealed a well deserved win for the Dublin students when she fired home from a few yards out in the 62nd minute.



EYHL Division 2 round-up



Chloe Watkins’ penalty stroke in the 69th minute saw Monkstown grab a dramatic draw at home against Ards, ending the Ulster side’s 100% record in EYHL2 thus far. It ended a thrilling 3-3 draw at the ALD Merrion Fleet Arena in a brilliant advertisement for the game.



Ards came into the tie with three wins from three and a healthy lead over their rivals and they took a seventh minute lead when Zara Malseed hit the backboard from Harriet Platt’s assist. Town equalised in the second half when Jen Hamill’s quickly taken free led to a slap to Watkins around the penalty spot and the Irish international first timed it in.



Watkins then set up a Sophie Moore deflection for 2-1 but Malseed’s disguised pass to Emma Reid made it 2-2 with 23 minutes to go. Ellen Robinson then looked to have taken all the points for Ards when she tapped in from Platt’s counter-attack with six minutes left.



But a penalty corner was upgraded to a stroke with time running out for Town to earn their draw.



Elsewhere in the group, Jenny Clein’s 18th minute goal earned UCC a 1-0 win over Queen’s University. Those results leave Ards clear on 14 points but with an extra game played; Monkstown and UCC – who meet on December 7 – are both on eight while Queen’s are back on four.



In Pool A, Trinity produced a remarkable late fightback to beat NUIG 4-3 in Dangan. The Dublin college trailed 3-2 going into the final quarter but Amy Buttimer – playing against her sister Jenny – and Ailish Long summoned two late goals to turn things around. Earlier, Trinity had led 2-0 before Roseanne McCullough, Carmel Heery and Kate Langan put the Galway side in front.



At Garryduff, Olivia Gibson won the day for Lurgan 2-1 against Cork C of I with less than two minutes to go. After a scoreless first half, Lydia McNeill gave the visitors the lead but Ciara Sexton tied things up at 1-1 until that winner came from a penalty corner.



Corinthian lead the way on 12 points with Trinity next on eight, Lurgan on seven and Cork C of I on six while NUIG are in fifth on four points with a game extra played.



