Lisnagarvey, Monkstown, Three Rock Rovers and Banbridge all picked up wins on day six of the men’s EY Hockey League to strengthen their place in the top half of the table.





Garvey remain four points clear at the top thanks to their sixth successive win. James Lorimer and Ollie Kidd both scored in the first 10 minutes of their game against Corinthian and while Jonathan Roberts got one back before half-time, Lorimer, Peter McKibbin and two Daniel Nelson efforts ran up a 6-2 victory.



Banbridge leaped from ninth to fifth with a 4-2 success at Pembroke with two goals in the first five minutes underpinning their success. Eugene Magee netted twice with his younger brother Owen and Jonny McKee also on the mark while Greg Chambers got Pembroke’s two replies.



Monkstown’s three first half goals were enough for them to remain unbeaten, staying just out of range of YMCA’s comeback. David Cole, Gareth Watkins and Davy Carson made it 3-0 at the break before the Y got two back in the last quarter via Sam Hyland and Matthew Walker but they fell short 3-2.



Three Rock Rovers continued their erratic season with a comprehensive 5-0 win over Glenanne, bouncing back from a 6-0 defeat seven days ago to Monkstown. Sam Grace and Jody Hosking both scored in the first four minutes and it was 4-0 by the 14th minute courtesy of two James Walker finishes. Mark English competed the result.



Third placed UCD saw their game with Annadale called off due to a bout of mumps going around the student population and will have to be refixed.



EYHL Division 1 results: Lisnagarvey 6 (J Lorimer 2, D Nelson 2, O Kidd, P McKibbin) Corinthian 2 (J Roberts, I Stewart); Pembroke 2 (G Chambers 2) Banbridge 4 (E Magee 2, J McKee, O Magee); Three Rock Rovers 5 (J Walker 2, S Grace, J Hosking, M English) Glenanne 0; YMCA 2 (S Hyland, M Walker) Monkstown 3 (D Cole, G Watkins, D Carson)



Postponed: UCD v Annadale



Day six extended reports



Lisnagarvey 6 (J Lorimer 2, D Nelson 2, O Kidd, P McKibbin) Corinthian 2 (J Roberts, I Stewart)



Lisnagarvey made it six wins from six to keep their four-point lead at the head of the table in place. James Lorimer scored a second minute corner to get the ball rolling and they were two to the good by the 10 minute and Daniel Nelson put in the approach work and Ollie Kidd finished off.



Jonathan Roberts got one back before half-time but Nelson restored the two-goal gap two minutes after the big break and a second Lorimer drag-flick stretched the lead out to 4-1. Peter McKibbin’s stroke made it 5-1 at the three-quarter time interval; Ian Stewart got another back for the reds from a corner but Nelson’s second completed the victory for Garvey.



Pembroke 2 (G Chambers 2) Banbridge 4 (E Magee 2, J McKee, O Magee)



Banbridge jumped from ninth to fifth in the men’s EYHL table with a 4-2 win at Serpentine Avenue. It was built on two goals in the first five minutes as they got off to a blistering start with Drew Carlisle’s left-wing attack leading to Jonny McKee getting in around the goalkeeper to score. Eugene Magee followed up with a drag-flick for 2-0 before Greg Chambers got one back in the second quarter. He picked up a clever Alex Burns’ pass at the top of the D before flicking home.



Bann then got the next two, the third a corner rebound from a hurling-style shot from Eugene Magee and his younger brother Owen Magee put the game out of reach from a corner variation. Chambers got his second with 20 seconds left on the clock for a late consolation.



YMCA 2 (S Hyland, M Walker) Monkstown 3 (D Cole, G Watkins, D Carson)



Monkstown continued their unbeaten run this season as three first half goals put them in the frame for their fourth win of the season. David Cole put them 1-0 up in the first quarter before Gareth Watkins scored a stroke for the second successive week. Davy Carson rounded the goalkeeper and got enough on his shot to build a 3-0 lead.



YM improved after half-time and got on the board in the fourth quarter from a corner switch for Sam Hyland to score against his former club. Matthew Walker then got his first goal for the club in the EYHL after a corner breakdown but the comeback ran out of time.



Three Rock Rovers 5 (J Walker 2, S Grace, J Hosking, M English) Glenanne 0



Four Three Rock Rovers goals in the first 14 minutes set the Grange Road side up for a strong 5-0 win over Glenanne, moving back into the top four of the table. They led from the first minute from a Sam Grace penalty corner flick which made it in at the right post.



Jody Hosking nailed a backhand shot in the fourth minute from a corner rebound and James Walker made it 3-0 soon after with another reverse-stick shot as Rovers’ pressing game paid dividends in midfield. Walker added another for 4-0 in the 14th minute.



The second quarter was closer with Harry Lynch having a fifth disallowed for crossing with the pick of the chances. The Glens – without the services of Shannon Boucher and Clive Kennedy this week – found their mojo after the break, winning four penalty corners but Shane O’Brien solid in saving them from Stephen Brownlow.



But they looked to be susceptible to counter-attacks long before Ben Walker’s perfect pass to Mark English put him through one-on-one and he kept his cool to finish off.



Irish Hockey Association media release