



A Ben Francis hat-trick helped Wimbledon take all three points from their trip to the University of Exeter on Sunday, keeping them firmly within the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division play-off places.





Francis opened the scoring after only two minutes before being joined on the scoresheet by Peter Friend, Ed Horler and Phil Roper inside the opening half.



Francis’ second of the game was met by a consolation from University of Exeter’s Max Lowrey.



Francis completed his hat-trick before Ed Horler doubled his own tally two minutes from time as Wimbledon won 7-1.



Surbiton featured on Saturday at home to bottom side Reading and managed to maintain their perfect run with a 4-0 victory.



Zach Wallace scored twice and Alan Forsyth once in the opening ten minutes before David Goodfield capped off the win for Surbiton in the dying minutes of the game.



Old Georgians continued their impressive first season in the Premier Division with a 3-1 win over Brooklands MU.



Peter Flanagan put the visitors ahead after 11 minutes but James Tindall levelled affairs only six minutes later.



Ashley Jackson put Old Georgians ahead after 43 minutes with Tom Carson putting further distance between the sides and sealing the three points for Old Georgians.



Hampstead & Westminster salvaged a point at the death in a tough contest with visitors Holcombe.



Holcombe’s Harry Trusler cancelled out Rupert Shipperley’s opener. The sides traded blows again as the host’s Matt Guise Brown scored two goals either side of Oliver Walker’s goal for Holcombe.



Nick Bandurak scored twice in as many minutes to put Holcombe 4-3 up with five minutes remaining but Kwan Browne shared the spoils 4-4 with a last-minute penalty stroke.



Adam Dixon scored twice on his 300th appearance for Beeston, while Chris Proctor also struck a brace in the Bees’ 5-1 win at East Grinstead.



Nick Park scored Beeston’s other goal while Andy Piper scored East Grinstead’s.



Division 1 North



Philip Jansen found the net three times in University of Durham’s 7-0 victory over Leeds to see them remain top the of the Men’s Division One North.



Benedict Park scored two with Henry Baugniet and James Sookias also jumping in on the act.



Cardiff & Met managed to hold on against University of Nottingham to take all three points and retain second place.



Owain Dolan Gray grabbed the opening goal for the Welsh outfit with Gareth Furlong double their lead shortly after the half.



Ollie Rogerson pulled a goal back but Cardiff & Met held on for the 2-1 win.



On Saturday Olton & West Warwicks beat University of Nottingham 2-1 as Sheffield Hallam won only their second game this season 2-1 against City of Peterborough.



Elsewhere, Bowdon beat University of Birmingham 4-0 while Olton & West Warwicks lost the second of their two games this weekend 5-1 at home to Loughborough Students.



Division 1 South



Two goals from Matt Brown helped Oxted to top spot in Division One South with a win at Team Bath Buccaneers, with as previous leaders Southgate faltering.



Goals from Scott Rawlings and Ben Stone put the home side ahead after Jac Cleaver’s opener for Oxted before Brown helped the visitors to a 3-2 win.



Sevenoaks’ 4-1 win over Southgate lifts them above the latter and only two points off top spot. Southgate drop from first to third.



Elsewhere, Canterbury prevailed 4-3 away to Brighton & Hove, Fareham and Teddington drew in an eight-goal thriller and Oxford Hawks drew 1-1 with Havant.



Conference North



Timperley gained ground on the top two sides with a 3-2 win at home to Doncaster in the Men’s Conference North.



William Tobin, Connor Miller and Rob Tinker all scored for the victors as the top two Belper and Deeside Ramblers drew 2-2.



Wakefield won their first game of the season, beating Barford Tigers 3-1 away from home.



Ethan Stuckley and Alex Owen put the Yorkshire side up with two quickfire goals with Ben Davis restoring the two-goal cushion after the Tiger’s pulled one back.



Conference East



Wapping remain unbeaten in the Men’s Conference East thanks to a 2-1 victory at home to Bedford.



Aaron Blumfield found the net in either half for Wapping with his second proving decisive after Lee Hoggett’s first half leveller for Bedford.



Neil Hamilton scored the conference’s only hat-trick for the weekend in Spencer’s 4-0 victory against Harleston Magpies. Will Devitt with Spencer’s other.



Conference West



Old Cranleighans pulled within a point of top spot in the Men’s Conference West as leaders Richmond failed to win.



Old Cranleighans went behind twice in their game at Cardiff University but Louis Wright ended the game with two goals and hat-trick for Matt Murphy helped the visitors to a 5-3 victory.



League leaders Richmond’s visit to bottom side University of Exeter 2s didn’t go as expected with the home side holding Richmond to a 2-2 draw thanks to Max Sydenham’s 58th minute field goal.



