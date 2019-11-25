Felix maintained that his 26-month tenure as the Indian junior boys’ team coach is something he is proud of.



Sharing his knowledge: Jude Felix was in Chennai for a coaching clinic conducted by Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (HUTN).



Jude Felix said he has completely “switched off” from what is happening with the current junior and senior Indian men’s teams after Hockey India refused to renew his contract as the head coach of the Indian junior boys’ team in June this year.





“I am enjoying [my job]. I am doing short stints at Dubai and Hong Kong. I have my own academy in Bengaluru, coaching underprivileged kids,” he told The Hindu here on Monday.



In Chennai for a coaching clinic conducted by Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (HUTN), Felix was excited to teach the coaches. “Hats off to HUTN for having initiated talks of doing a camp for coaches. I was quite excited to get a call. [I’m] really happy to share my knowledge with a group of people who are passionate about hockey and keen to revamp the sport,” he said.



Tough group



Felix — one of India’s reputed centre-halfs, competing in two Olympics (1988 & ‘92), three Champions Trophy and two World Cups — said it would be a major breakthrough if India reaches the semifinals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics given that it is in a tough group with defending champion Argentina, World No. 1 Australia, Spain, New Zealand and host Japan.



“Olympics is a different ball game where teams come highly prepared. Whatever I’ve seen [of the Indian men’s team], they have not been consistent. The very fact that we [the Indian men’s team] are staying together... it should be much more well-oiled team,” he said. “It’s a big achievement if they reach the semifinals. [For that] they have to play out of their skin as there are good teams that are tactically better. It is going to be tough.”



Felix maintained that his 26-month tenure as the Indian junior boys’ team coach is something he is proud of. “If they [the Indian junior boys’ team] continue to do what I’ve taught them, they will do well. The boys were taught to be good human beings and, most important, they were taught to play attacking hockey rather than the boring passing game,” he said.



Felix refused to dwell on his future coaching Indian teams. “I am just enjoying it now. It is a slap on Karnataka hockey. There is nothing happening there: no grassroots, absolutely zero. There is only fighting. Having said that, what HUTN has done is fantastic,” said the former India captain.



