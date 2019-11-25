Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

2019 Central American Hockey 5s Championships (men & women)

Published on Monday, 25 November 2019
2019 Central American Hockey 5s Championships.Photo: Nahir El Barri

The III Central American Hockey5s Championship Panama 2019 was held at the Oscar Suman Carrillo stadium of the University of Panama from October 21st – 23rd.



Among the countries of Central America that were present are Costa Rica, Guatemala and Panama, which had the participation of male and female teams. Puerto Rico, as a guest country, was also part of this event, but only with its men's team.

From the beginning the Championship had a clear goal: to strengthen, develop and grow the sport in the region, giving these countries the possibility to have international competition.

The umpires and technical officials also had the opportunity to train in courses taught by the Pan American Hockey Federation and added new experiences to develop their careers.

With the good reception of the press and laying a communication base for the next Central American and Caribbean Games, the Panamanian Hockey Association established good relations with the media and promoted Hockey activity in the country.

Final Standings - Men
1- Puerto Rico
2- Costa Rica
3- Guatemala
4- Panama

Final Standings - Women
1- Guatemala
2- Costa Rica
3- Panama

Pan American Hockey Federation media release

