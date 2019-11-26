Federación Deportiva Peruana de Hockey





Photo: Federación Deportiva Peruana de Hockey



Oncena de Magdalena beat San Silvestre Sport 1-0 and won the first title played at the stadium built for the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.





Next Sunday, December 1st, Santa María Sport and OMA will meet looking for the men's crown of the year.



Villa María del Triunfo, November 24. Lima Cricket celebrated at the top. With a goal from Maryannis González, at minute 28, the Magdalena team beat San Silvestre 1-0 to keep the first title of the National Field Hockey Championship that takes place in the new stadium of Villa María del Triunfo.



The only goal, reached by the reinforcement arrived from Barinas, Venezuela, allowed Cricket to round off an excellent season in which he won four games, tied four others and fell only twice.



The Grand Final was played at a good pace, with both teams alternating the attacks, which allowed the two goalkeepers turned into the main figures of the field.



Until this event, the finals of the last five years had been played in Chiclayo, where the other official field of the Peruvian Hockey Federation is located. In 2019 they have been played entirely in the field of Villa María del Triunfo, the same one that was built for the Lima 2019 Pan American and Para Pan American Games.



OMA THIRD POSITION



The OMA girls also achieved a 1-0 win, against Mater Admirábilis, to keep the third official position of the contest. The only goal was by Gabriela Gallardo at 35’.



The final positions of the tournament are as follows:

1. Lima Cricket (Champions 2019!)

2. San Silvestre Sport

3. OMA

4. Mater Admirábilis



MEN'S FINAL



Next Sunday will be held the second final of the Male National Championship. The main characters will be OMA and Santa María Sport. The seconds played today and beat Libardoni 13-0, while OMA tied 1-1 with Lions. Both of them end their preparation for the last match, scheduled for 10:30 a.m.



Lima Cricket and Lions will define which of the two teams will finish in third place.



After these games, the federation chaired by Gianni Delucchi will hold the awards and closing ceremony, with the presence of the main sports authorities in the country.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release