Fight breaks out between Punjab Police and PNB during Nehru Hockey final





The players seem to be calming down when a Punjab Police player (encircled) runs in from behind and hits a Punjab National Bank player on the head with his stick, leading to the situation getting out of hand. Video grabs



In a big embarrassment for Indian hockey, players of Punjab Police and Punjab National Bank today got involved in an ugly brawl during the final of the 56th Jawaharlal Nehru Hockey Tournament, prompting the organisers to impose bans on both the sides. National federation Hockey India also sought a detailed report from the tournament organisers.





The brawl started in the third quarter of the match while PNB were on the attack inside the Punjab Police circle. Both teams were locked at 3-3 at that point of time.

The players exchanged blows and fought with sticks on the turf for a while before the tournament officials rushed to douse the fire.



The match continued, after both teams had players sent off, following a brief interruption. The on-field umpires showed red cards to three Punjab Police players and two PNB players, the organisers later revealed. Besides, the Punjab Police manager was also shown the red card for instigating his players.



PNB, eventually, won the title by winning the match 6-3. Dismayed and disturbed by the incident, the managing committee of the Jawaharlal Nehru Hockey Tournament Society decided to impose bans on both the teams. “It is therefore decided to suspend both the teams from participating in the tournament. Punjab Police has been suspended for a period of four years while PNB has been banned for two years,” the tournament orgainsers said in a statement.



The organisers further added that they will ask the “concerned authorities” of both the teams to take strict action against the “errant players”.



The incident didn’t go down well with Hockey India, which immediately sought a detailed report from its Tournament Director, Mahesh Kumar. “We are waiting for the official report from the tournament officials and on its basis Hockey India will take necessary action,” HI CEO Elena Norman said.



Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra, who is also the chief of the international hockey federation (FIH), called on HI to take strict action against the players and officials involved in the ruckus.



“Such irresponsible teams and their careless and uncensored managements, such players and weak and spineless organising committees spoil the name of the game and bring bad reputation to the sport,” a fuming Batra said. “I urge Hockey India to take maximum strict action,” he added.



‘Horrible! shameful!’



Former India goalkeeper Arvind Chhabra had come to the National Stadium to enjoy a hockey match. What he witnessed, instead, was a “shameful” display of “hooliganism”. “It was horrible, shameful. They were behaving like hooligans,” said Chhabra, who played for India in the early 1980s. “We were enjoying a highly competitive match, with both teams playing fast and exciting hockey. And there were no incidents till then. Then suddenly all hell broke loose. Sticks were flying like it was a warzone. Someone could have died. Who knows, there could be long-term injuries. The strictest action is needed. Hockey India needs to set an example. What was stranger for me was that the organsiers restarted the match,” he added.



The Tribune