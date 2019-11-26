K. Arumugam





Punjab captain and manager (in green pullover) and their team chasing PNB's Sukhjit Singh (Jersey No.10) before pinning him down and beating him black and blue Pic by K. Arumugam



How ironical that in a tournament named after a global peace messenger Jawaharlal Nehru, players produced another ugly chapter in the ailing domestic hockey scene.





Violence marred the 56th Nehru Cup final between Punjab Police and Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday. The teams were level at 3-3 when PNB launched an attack that ended with a hard tackle inside the circle.



That led to a riot and ugly scenes at the main pitch of the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium that hosted the 2010 World Cup.



For the 300-plus fans, it was a forgettable experience. To bear witness to their favourite stars wielding sticks against each other was a veritable nightmare.



The shameful incident reminded one of the 1995 Aga Khan final at the Bombay Gymkhana which also involved Punjab Police who played Indian Airlines.



The writer was witness to the entire match while his team of trainees videoed the entire encounter including the vital third quarter during which the sordid incident occurred.



The images suggested that the Punjab Police manager who entered the field as the players were involved in a scuffle fed fuel to the fire.



He was seen in the thick of things in the five-odd minutes that brought the game into disrepute.



At the beginning of the ordeal, one could easily spot PNB's Sumit Toppo being hit on the head. The forward fell to the turf, covering his head and writhing in pain. It infuriated PNB players who until then only endeavoured to calm the other side down.



Pure bedlam followed. The “stickwork” on display was all but pleasant as rival players brandished sticks as weapons. Sukhjit Singh of PNB was chased to the non-playing area behind the technical table where he was beaten black and blue. There, the Punjab Police manager once again charged on the hapless Sukhjit and he was a victim of further violence when Punjab Police captain came hard at him, despite being restrained by his own team's goalie.



Inevitably, an ambulance was rushed in to take a couple of players to hospital.



Sarwanjit, capped over a 100 times for India, made himself scarce after the match. He did not wait for the prize giving ceremony and was seen hailing an auto rickshaw at Gate No. 7 and fleeing the scene.



Well-known umpire Raghu Prasad, officiating from the other side of the pitch, rushed to the spot at which the fracas took place to assist the other umpire. The Olympic umpire observed the episode and, after order was restored, flashed three red cards to Punjab Police and two to PNB players before restarting the match from the 43rd minute.



PNB struck three goals, even as Gurbaj Singh mishit one God-sent opportunity, to retain the Cup with a 6-3 verdict.



