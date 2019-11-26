



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey announce today the separation of Janneke Schopman as the head coach of the U.S. Women’s National Team.





Schopman was appointed to the role of assistant coach in March 2014 and was a part of the coaching staff during Team USA’s fourth place finish at the 2014 World Cup. She also served as head coach of the U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team during that time and coached them at the 2016 Women's Hockey Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile.



In January 2017, Schopman took over the role of U.S. Women's National Team Head Coach and led USA to a gold medal performance at the FIH Hockey World League Semifinals in Johannesburg, South Africa and qualified the team for the 2018 Vitality Hockey Women's World Cup in London, where the team finished fourteenth. She also led the women to bronze medal finishes at the 2017 Pan American Cup and 2019 Pan American Games, and through the journey of the first-ever FIH Pro League season.



Schopman is a former captain and a two-time Olympic field hockey medalist for the Dutch National Team. She was a part of the silver-medalist squad at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games and a member of the gold-medalist squad at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. Schopman also played on the Dutch squad that won gold at the 2006 Women’s Hockey World Cup and the Champions Trophy on three occasions in 2004, 2005 and 2007.



Next, USA Field Hockey will undertake a recruitment process to identify a new head coach for the U.S. Women’s National Team.



USFHA media release