



Hockey Ireland were saddened today to learn of the death of Marius Gallagher following a long illness.





He served as President of the Leinster Umpires Association from 1974 to 1975 and then again from 1986 to 1987.



He also served as President of the Leinster Branch from 1990 to 1992 and then President of the Irish Hockey Union from 1995 to 1997.



Marius was also an FIH Umpire.



His contribution to hockey was felt throughout the land and he will be sadly missed. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.



Reposing on Friday evening, November 29 from 5pm to 7pm in Carnegies Funeral Home, Monkstown, A94 XK28. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock followed by Cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, D.6W. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Blackrock Hospice. House private.



rish Hockey Association media release