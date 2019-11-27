



Surbiton continue to dominate both the English women’s and men’s national leagues as they made it 10 wins from 10.





Emily Atkinson got the league leaders off to a good start when she found the net in the 15th minute from a penalty corner in their 3-1 win over basement side Bowdon.



Hannah Martin doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute before Sian French hit back for Bowdon a minute later to make it 2-1. Martin netted her second of the day in the 60th minute to seal all three points and keep them eight points clear of the pack.



In-form East Grinstead picked up another three points as they won 2-1 at home against Beeston to sit in third place. Tess Howard opened the scoring in the 15th minute from free play before Sian Emslie levelled for the Beeston with 11 minutes remaining.



Sophie Bray hit the winner in the 64th minute when she found the net from open play.



Surbiton’s men, meanwhile, were at home to bottom side Reading and managed to maintain their perfect run with a 4-0 victory.



Zach Wallace scored twice and Alan Forsyth once in the opening ten minutes before David Goodfield capped off the win for Surbiton in the dying minutes of the game.



A Ben Francis hat-trick helped Wimbledon take all three points from their trip to the University of Exeter to remain in second with a 7-1 win.



Old Georgians continued their impressive first season in the Premier Division with a 3-1 win over Brooklands MU.



Peter Flanagan put the visitors ahead after 11 minutes but James Tindall levelled affairs only six minutes later.



Ashley Jackson put Old Georgians ahead after 43 minutes with Tom Carson putting further distance between the sides and sealing the three points for Old Georgians.



Hampstead & Westminster salvaged a point at the death in a tough contest with visitors Holcombe.



Holcombe’s Harry Trusler cancelled out Rupert Shipperley’s opener. The sides traded blows again as the host’s Matt Guise Brown scored two goals either side of Oliver Walker’s goal for Holcombe.



Nick Bandurak scored twice in as many minutes to put Holcombe 4-3 up with five minutes remaining but Kwan Browne shared the spoils 4-4 with a last-minute penalty stroke.



Adam Dixon scored twice on his 300th appearance for Beeston, while Chris Proctor also struck a brace in the Bees’ 5-1 win at East Grinstead.



Nick Park scored Beeston’s other goal while Andy Piper scored East Grinstead’s.



Euro Hockey League media release