It's an exciting time for Irish Indoor Hockey with the re-establishment of the Men's and Women's Senior National Teams after a 30+ year hiatus. The last tournament the Ireland Indoor Men's Team played in was at home at Loughlinstown Leisure Centre in Co. Dublin in 1987.





"I would like to compliment all players involved in the preparation period so far on their commitment," said Head Coach, Kenny Carroll. "Selecting the final squad was difficult due to the high standard of players who were in contention. The 12 players selected to represent Ireland, the 2 non travelling reserves, the players on the Training Panel and all players playing domestic club Indoor hockey this season are all part of the journey we are on to compete at the top level and also to build and improve the base of Indoor hockey in Ireland. Both of these aims are mutually inclusive and reliant on each other, and will improve and develop Hockey in Ireland, there is no doubt.



"I am very happy to have in our squad an array of talented athletes who I believe will prepare diligently for and play exciting and clinical Indoor hockey while representing Ireland in Santander in January. The team will be lead on the court by our captain John Jackson , who has been part of the many International successes of the Green Machine over the last decade. Throughout the squad we have a nice blend of current and previous International experience, exciting young talent and ambitious athletes. We have tough and experienced opponents in hosts Spain, Scotland , Slovenia and Wales. I know our squad are relishing this challenge.



The supportive management team are also looking forward to assisting the playing group in the next stage of the preparation phase and the Tournament."



Ireland Men Indoor Squad - Santander January 17th- 19th 2020 EuroHockey Indoor Championship III



The Selected Squad is as follows:



1. Ross Canning (Three Rock Rovers)

2. Mark English (Three Rock Rovers)

3. Neal Glassey (Crefelder THC - Germany)

4. John Jackson - captain (Team Bath Buccaneers - England)

5. Jason Lynch - vice captain (Monkstown)

6. Harry Morris (Three Rock Rovers)

7. Stephen O'Keeffe - GK (Railway Union)

8. Brendan Parsons (Railway Union)

9. Rowland Rixon Fuller (Glenanne)

10. Callum Robson (Crefelder THC - Germany)

11. Michael Robson (Crefelder THC - Germany)

12. Stephen West - GK (Team Bath Buccaneers - England)



Non travelling Reserves



13. Eoin MacArthur (Railway Union)

14. Mark Crooks (Cookstown)



Management Team



Kenny Carroll - Head Coach

Craig Stewart - Assistant Coach / Analyst

Rob Abbott - Manager

Huw Rees - Physio



Training Panel



15. Neil Byrne (Glenanne )

16. Richard Couse (Avoca)

16. Ben O Grady (YMCA)

17. Stu Ronan (Glenanne)

18. Stu Smyth (Cookstown)

21. Jakim Bernsden GK (YMCA)

20. Euan MacKay GK (Corinthians)



Irish Hockey Association media release