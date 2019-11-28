By Nigel Simon



Maria Goret­ti and Com­bined emerged as win­ners of T&T's an­nu­al Stacey Siu Butt In­door Hock­ey Tour­na­ment at the Wood­brook Youth Fa­cil­i­ty, Hamil­ton-Hold­er Street, Wood­brook on Sun­day.





Maria Goret­ti cap­tured the boys' ti­tle when they de­feat­ed Com­bined II 3-1 in the 15-teams tour­na­ment de­cider.



Ear­li­er on Maria Goret­ti topped their five-team round-robin Pool A se­ries with wins over Sa­cred Heart (6-0), Rosary Boys (4-0), Es­he's Learn­ing Cen­tre (3-1) and Brig­gs (5-0) be­fore trounc­ing Daniell's 4-0 in their semi­fi­nals.



Com­bined II won their Pool C round-robin group with ten points af­ter a 1-1 draw with Daniell's, the best run­ners-up from the three points and win against Holy Name Prepara­to­ry (6-1), St Bernadette's (6-0), and New­town Girls (4-0), then a nar­row 4-3 de­feat of Pool B win­ner, St Bernadette's I, 4-3 in their semi­fi­nal.



St Bernadette's I, who had a per­fect round-robin af­ter vic­to­ries against Com­bined III (7-0), Com­bined I (5-0), St Mon­i­ca's (4-0), and New­town Girls (4-0) re­grouped to grab the bronze medals, 3-2 against Daniell's.



The girls' fi­nal was a close­ly fought bat­tle, but in the end Com­bined I, got the bet­ter of Com­bined IV, 3-2 to lift the ti­tle.



Ear­li­er, Com­bined IV suf­fered their first loss in their open­ing match, 0-1 to Com­bined I to end as Pool E run­ner-up, with nine points, three shy of their op­po­nents af­ter hum­bling New­town Girls (6-0), St Mon­i­ca's (4-1), and Holy Name Prep (8-0) in their oth­er match­es ahead of their 4-1 whip­ping of Bel­mont in the fi­nal-four.



Com­bined I got group wins over St Mon­i­ca's (6-0), Holy Name Prep (3-0), and New­town Girls, by the largest mar­gin on the day, 12-0 fol­lowed by a 2-0 de­feat of Rose­wood in their semi­fi­nal.



Bel­mont too third spot cour­tesy a 1-0 win against Rose­wood.



RE­SULTS



Boy's Round-Robin



Semi­fi­nals



Maria Goret­ti 4 vs Daniell's 0

Com­bined II 4 vs St Bernan­dette's I 3



Third-placed



St Bernadette's I 3 vs Daniell's 2



Fi­nal



Maria Goret­ti 3 vs Com­bined II 1



Girls Round-Robin



Semi­fi­nals



Com­bined I 2 vs Rose­wood 0

Com­bined IV 4 vs Bel­mont 1



Third place



Bel­mont 1 vs Rose­wood 0



Fi­nal



Com­bined I 3 vs Com­bined IV 2



