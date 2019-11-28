Maria Goretti, Combined top Siu Butt hockey
By Nigel Simon
Maria Goretti and Combined emerged as winners of T&T's annual Stacey Siu Butt Indoor Hockey Tournament at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Hamilton-Holder Street, Woodbrook on Sunday.
Maria Goretti captured the boys' title when they defeated Combined II 3-1 in the 15-teams tournament decider.
Earlier on Maria Goretti topped their five-team round-robin Pool A series with wins over Sacred Heart (6-0), Rosary Boys (4-0), Eshe's Learning Centre (3-1) and Briggs (5-0) before trouncing Daniell's 4-0 in their semifinals.
Combined II won their Pool C round-robin group with ten points after a 1-1 draw with Daniell's, the best runners-up from the three points and win against Holy Name Preparatory (6-1), St Bernadette's (6-0), and Newtown Girls (4-0), then a narrow 4-3 defeat of Pool B winner, St Bernadette's I, 4-3 in their semifinal.
St Bernadette's I, who had a perfect round-robin after victories against Combined III (7-0), Combined I (5-0), St Monica's (4-0), and Newtown Girls (4-0) regrouped to grab the bronze medals, 3-2 against Daniell's.
The girls' final was a closely fought battle, but in the end Combined I, got the better of Combined IV, 3-2 to lift the title.
Earlier, Combined IV suffered their first loss in their opening match, 0-1 to Combined I to end as Pool E runner-up, with nine points, three shy of their opponents after humbling Newtown Girls (6-0), St Monica's (4-1), and Holy Name Prep (8-0) in their other matches ahead of their 4-1 whipping of Belmont in the final-four.
Combined I got group wins over St Monica's (6-0), Holy Name Prep (3-0), and Newtown Girls, by the largest margin on the day, 12-0 followed by a 2-0 defeat of Rosewood in their semifinal.
Belmont too third spot courtesy a 1-0 win against Rosewood.
RESULTS
Boy's Round-Robin
Semifinals
Maria Goretti 4 vs Daniell's 0
Combined II 4 vs St Bernandette's I 3
Third-placed
St Bernadette's I 3 vs Daniell's 2
Final
Maria Goretti 3 vs Combined II 1
Girls Round-Robin
Semifinals
Combined I 2 vs Rosewood 0
Combined IV 4 vs Belmont 1
Third place
Belmont 1 vs Rosewood 0
Final
Combined I 3 vs Combined IV 2
