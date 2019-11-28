Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Paragon sweeps Magnolias U-21 titles

Published on Thursday, 28 November 2019 10:00
By Nigel Simon

Paragon women and men un­der-21 teams made a clean sweep of their age-group ti­tles at the T&T Mag­no­lia Hock­ey Club In­door Hock­ey Tour­na­ment which end­ed at the Wood­brook Youth Fa­cil­i­ty, Wood­brook on Sat­ur­day.



In a lop­sided Girls Un­der-21 de­cider, Paragon whipped pre­vi­ous­ly per­fect Mag­no­lias 5-1 with Sha­nia Ga­jad­har scor­ing all five goals in the first eighth, 19th, 19th, and 20th min­utes to can­cel out Robyn Dash 15th minute item.

The win for Paragon al­so avenged two round-robin loss­es to Mag­no­lias, ear­li­er in the day, 2-3 and 1-2 while in the semi­fi­nals, Paragon blanked Har­vard Check­ers 2-0 with goals from Nao­mi Samp­son in the 15th, and Nicese An­toine, four min­utes lat­er.

In the Un­der-21 Boys cham­pi­onship match, Paragon got the bet­ter of Malvern 2-1 via a penal­ty-stroke shoot-out af­ter a 2-2 dead­lock.

Joel Daniel and Tariq Singh were the play­ers to score their penal­ties for Paragon, while Aidan Marac­no scored Malvern's suc­cess­ful at­tempt.

Ear­li­er in reg­u­la­tion-time, Mara­cano and Kristien Em­manuel twice put Malvern ahead at 1-0, and 2-1 on­ly for Kelon Sker­ritt, and Daniel to re­ply for Paragon.

The trio of Kelon Sker­ritt, Daniel and Daniel Mc Kie net­ted two goals each in a 7-0 semi­fi­nal win for Paragon over Fa­ti­ma with David Cok­er get­ting the oth­er while Malvern shut-out Queen's Park Crick­et Club, 2-0 be­hind a dou­ble from Aidan Mar­cano, in the fifth and 14th.

In the third-place bat­tle, Fa­ti­ma got a goal each from Alex­ei Mo­hammed, Kaleb Pin­der, Adam Per­reira, and Ghard­el El­cock to slip past QPCC, 4-3 with Mar­cus Pas­cal scor­ing a tre­ble for the losers.

RE­SULTS

No­vem­ber 23

Un­der-21 Women

Mag­no­lias 3 (Re­bekah Ngui 8th, 13th, Sade Mo­hammed 6th) vs Paragon 2 (Nicese An­toine 1st, Sha­ni­ah Ga­jad­har 15th)
Paragon 3 (Nicese An­toine 4th, 8th, Tyra Jack 6th) vs Har­vard Check­ers 0
Paragon 3 (Ky­ona Samp­son 7th, Sha­ni­ah Ga­jad­har 8th, Nao­mi Samp­son 14th) vs Har­vard Check­ers 0
Mag­no­lias 3 (Robyn Dash 5th, 12th, Mia Otero 5th) vs Har­vard Check­ers 0
Mag­no­lias 2 (Re­bekah Ngui 7th, Robyn Dash 13th) vs Paragon 1 (Sha­nia Ga­jad­har 11h)
Mag­no­lias 1 (Robyn Dash 2nd) vs Har­vard Check­ers 0

Semi­fi­nals

Paragon 2 (Nao­mi Samp­son 15th, Nicese An­toine 19th) vs Har­vard Check­ers 0

Fi­nals

Paragon 5 (Sha­nia Ga­jad­har 1st, 8th, 19th, 19th, 20th) vs Mag­no­lias 1 (Robyn Dash 15th)

Un­der-21 Men

Paragon 4 (Joel Daniel 8th, 9th, Daniel Mc Kie 12th, 15th) vs Fa­ti­ma 0
Malvern 4 (Kristien Em­manuel 4th, 15th, Aidan Mar­cano 13th, 14th) vs QPCC 0
Fa­ti­ma 1 (Adam Per­reira) vs Shape 0
Paragon 3 (Joel Daniel 3rd, 6th, 15th) vs QPCC 1 (Mar­cus Pas­cal 5th)
Paragon 3 (Tariq Singh 2nd, 9th, Joel Daniel 5th) vs Malvern 3 (Aidan Mar­cano 4th, 11th, Tyrese Ben­jamin 10th)
QPCC 1 (Michael Du­ri­ty 2nd) vs Shape 0
QPCC 2 (Chris­t­ian Mack 4th, 11th) vs Fa­ti­ma 2 (Ghard­el El­cock 14th, Alex­ei Mo­hammed 15th)
Malvern 1 (Levi An­der­son 7th) vs Shape 1 (Shel­don De Lise 3rd)
Malvern 3 (Kristien Em­manuel 2nd, 9th, Aidan Mar­cano 13th) vs Fa­ti­ma 1 (Ghard­el El­cock 15th)
Shape 1 (Daniel Mc Kie 12th) vs Paragon 1 (Shel­don De Lise 14th)

Semi­fi­nals

Paragon 7 (Joel Daniel 6th, 15th, Daniel Mc Kie 8th, 22nd, David Cok­er 1st, Kelon Sker­ritt 4th, 7th) vs Fa­ti­ma 0
Malvern 2 (Aidan Mar­cano 5th, 14th) vs QPCC 0

Third place

Fa­ti­ma 4 (Alex­ei Mo­hammed 6th, Kaleb Pin­der 8th, Adam Per­reira 9th, Ghard­el El­cock 12th) vs QPCC 3 (Mar­cus Pas­cal 5th, 14th, 20th)

Fi­nal

Paragon 2 (Kelon Sker­ritt 4th, Joel Daniel 9th) vs Malvern 2 (Aidan Mar­cano 1st, Kristien Em­manuel 5th) - Paragon won 2-1 on penal­ty-stroke shoot-out.

The Trinidad Guardian

