Paragon sweeps Magnolias U-21 titles
By Nigel Simon
Paragon women and men under-21 teams made a clean sweep of their age-group titles at the T&T Magnolia Hockey Club Indoor Hockey Tournament which ended at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Woodbrook on Saturday.
In a lopsided Girls Under-21 decider, Paragon whipped previously perfect Magnolias 5-1 with Shania Gajadhar scoring all five goals in the first eighth, 19th, 19th, and 20th minutes to cancel out Robyn Dash 15th minute item.
The win for Paragon also avenged two round-robin losses to Magnolias, earlier in the day, 2-3 and 1-2 while in the semifinals, Paragon blanked Harvard Checkers 2-0 with goals from Naomi Sampson in the 15th, and Nicese Antoine, four minutes later.
In the Under-21 Boys championship match, Paragon got the better of Malvern 2-1 via a penalty-stroke shoot-out after a 2-2 deadlock.
Joel Daniel and Tariq Singh were the players to score their penalties for Paragon, while Aidan Maracno scored Malvern's successful attempt.
Earlier in regulation-time, Maracano and Kristien Emmanuel twice put Malvern ahead at 1-0, and 2-1 only for Kelon Skerritt, and Daniel to reply for Paragon.
The trio of Kelon Skerritt, Daniel and Daniel Mc Kie netted two goals each in a 7-0 semifinal win for Paragon over Fatima with David Coker getting the other while Malvern shut-out Queen's Park Cricket Club, 2-0 behind a double from Aidan Marcano, in the fifth and 14th.
In the third-place battle, Fatima got a goal each from Alexei Mohammed, Kaleb Pinder, Adam Perreira, and Ghardel Elcock to slip past QPCC, 4-3 with Marcus Pascal scoring a treble for the losers.
RESULTS
November 23
Under-21 Women
Magnolias 3 (Rebekah Ngui 8th, 13th, Sade Mohammed 6th) vs Paragon 2 (Nicese Antoine 1st, Shaniah Gajadhar 15th)
Paragon 3 (Nicese Antoine 4th, 8th, Tyra Jack 6th) vs Harvard Checkers 0
Paragon 3 (Kyona Sampson 7th, Shaniah Gajadhar 8th, Naomi Sampson 14th) vs Harvard Checkers 0
Magnolias 3 (Robyn Dash 5th, 12th, Mia Otero 5th) vs Harvard Checkers 0
Magnolias 2 (Rebekah Ngui 7th, Robyn Dash 13th) vs Paragon 1 (Shania Gajadhar 11h)
Magnolias 1 (Robyn Dash 2nd) vs Harvard Checkers 0
Semifinals
Paragon 2 (Naomi Sampson 15th, Nicese Antoine 19th) vs Harvard Checkers 0
Finals
Paragon 5 (Shania Gajadhar 1st, 8th, 19th, 19th, 20th) vs Magnolias 1 (Robyn Dash 15th)
Under-21 Men
Paragon 4 (Joel Daniel 8th, 9th, Daniel Mc Kie 12th, 15th) vs Fatima 0
Malvern 4 (Kristien Emmanuel 4th, 15th, Aidan Marcano 13th, 14th) vs QPCC 0
Fatima 1 (Adam Perreira) vs Shape 0
Paragon 3 (Joel Daniel 3rd, 6th, 15th) vs QPCC 1 (Marcus Pascal 5th)
Paragon 3 (Tariq Singh 2nd, 9th, Joel Daniel 5th) vs Malvern 3 (Aidan Marcano 4th, 11th, Tyrese Benjamin 10th)
QPCC 1 (Michael Durity 2nd) vs Shape 0
QPCC 2 (Christian Mack 4th, 11th) vs Fatima 2 (Ghardel Elcock 14th, Alexei Mohammed 15th)
Malvern 1 (Levi Anderson 7th) vs Shape 1 (Sheldon De Lise 3rd)
Malvern 3 (Kristien Emmanuel 2nd, 9th, Aidan Marcano 13th) vs Fatima 1 (Ghardel Elcock 15th)
Shape 1 (Daniel Mc Kie 12th) vs Paragon 1 (Sheldon De Lise 14th)
Semifinals
Paragon 7 (Joel Daniel 6th, 15th, Daniel Mc Kie 8th, 22nd, David Coker 1st, Kelon Skerritt 4th, 7th) vs Fatima 0
Malvern 2 (Aidan Marcano 5th, 14th) vs QPCC 0
Third place
Fatima 4 (Alexei Mohammed 6th, Kaleb Pinder 8th, Adam Perreira 9th, Ghardel Elcock 12th) vs QPCC 3 (Marcus Pascal 5th, 14th, 20th)
Final
Paragon 2 (Kelon Skerritt 4th, Joel Daniel 9th) vs Malvern 2 (Aidan Marcano 1st, Kristien Emmanuel 5th) - Paragon won 2-1 on penalty-stroke shoot-out.
