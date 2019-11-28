



Club Egara and Atlètic Terrassa face off this Saturday in the battle for top spot in the Spanish league with both sides locked side by side on 11 points after five rounds to date.





Egara moved level with Atlèti last weekend thanks to a 4-1 win over CD Terrassa as they overcame a 1-0 deficit in the first quarter to win with something to spare.



The second quarter was the crucial one when they netted three times with Pere Divorra, Josep Farres and Pol Gispert all netting to make it 3-1. Pau Quemada, with his fifth goal of the campaign, completed their third win of the season.



Atlèti, meanwhile, were being held 2-2 by RS Tenis. Things had started well as they led 1-0 via Marc Bolto in the fourth minute and were ahead again at 2-1 via Pepe Cunill in the 28th minute from a corner.



But the Santander club kept fighting back with efforts from Geronimo Clement and Felipe Campuzano to earn their draw and remain in fourth place.



Real Club de Polo picked up a good win at the Eduardo Dualde against third placed SPV Complutense, giving the former a boost after a slow start to the season.



In a dynamite first quarter, Borja Llorens scored two corners as Polo built a 3-1 lead and they were 4-2 up at half-time courtesy of Guillermo Fortuño’s strike on the half-hour.



Ricardo Sanchez reduced the gap to keep the game in the balance until the final minute but Javier Cabot completed the 5-3 win for Polo. That result lifted them to sixth in the table ahead of a big game in Madrid against Club de Campo.



Campo, for their part, lost to FC Barcelona 3-2 and so sit in seventh place in the division while Junior FC are fifth following a narrow 2-1 win against Jolaseta.



Euro Hockey League media release