Two venues in Odisha State, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, will jointly host the 2023 FIH Hockey Men's World Cup. Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Naveen Patnaik made the announcement today at a special function organized at Kalinga Stadium. Incidentally, today marks the first anniversary of previous Men's World Cup staged at the same stadium. Among others, Men's national team members currently based in Bhubaneswar for National Coaching Camp, were also present.





"When we decided to bid for the 2023 FIH Hockey Men's World Cup, we had about five states that showed interest in hosting the coveted event in 2023. Having successfully hosted the 2018 Men's World Cup here in Bhubaneswar, it was important for Hockey India to raise the bar further and ensure the next event is bigger and better than what world hockey saw in 2018. In terms of economics involved in hosting an event of this magnitude, Government of Odisha's support was unmatched and I am confident the world will witness yet another incredible World Cup in 2023," Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India, said during the function.



It is also announced that 17 blocks of Sundargarh district would be equipped with synthetic pitches each. The Chief Minister laid down the foundation stone for the staggering number of pitches in a single district.



Sundargarh's proud son Triple Olympian Dilip Tirkey was also present on the dais



Hockey India further stated that it will closely work with the Department of Sports and Youth Services, Government of Odisha for the development of the sport at the grassroots' level. The details are awaited.



A permanent facility will be constructed near the practice pitch of the Kalinga Stadium for establishment of a High Performance Centre.



The 15,000 plus fans were present at the stadium for today’s announcement.



