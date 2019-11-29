The winner and loser in a match can gain or drop anything between 10 to 200 points, which will be calculated by an algorithm based on the Elo rating system, which is a method for calculating points based on the relative skill levels of the competitors.



B Shrikant





Mandeep Singh of India tries to beat a Russian defender to score a goal for his team during FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2019(Men), at Kalinga Stadium.(PTI)



Losing a match could mean loss of ranking points for a country in the new ranking system for international hockey that will come into effect from January 1 next year. Depending upon the importance of the event the teams are playing in, and their relative rankings before the match, the opposing teams will gain or lose points in case of a win or loss — a higher-ranked team will drop more points if it loses to a lower-ranked team but gain fewer points if it wins the match.





In the old ranking system, points were allotted on the basis of final position in an FIH-conducted (international hockey federation) event or a recognised Continental Championship. Thus the change in rankings would take place only after an FIH event, some of them annual while others were quadrennial. Bilateral test matches or invitational tournaments were not considered for rankings.



In the new system, besides the FIH-conducted events, points could be earned or lost by playing in any FIH-recognised match, even bilateral matches and invitational tournaments involving four or more teams.



“The principles of the algorithm are that there will be a number of points exchanged between teams who play against each other in an official match, and the number of points is dependent on factors like the result, the relative ranking of the two teams and the importance of the match. Teams will gain more points for beating those ranked above them,” the FIH communication department informed HT in an email response on Thursday.



The new system will have standard amount of points for a win, draw, win in shootout, defeat in shootout and defeat in regulation time. The standard points for a win or loss in regulation time are taken as 10, five for a win/defeat in shootout and four for draw in regulation time. The respective standard points will be treated by two multipliers: A. One calculated on the basis of relative rankings of the two opponents, with the team ranked lower getting more points in case of a win and the defeated team losing the same amount of points that the winner gained. B. The second multiplier will be the importance of the tournament match—minor events have been given smaller multiplier number as compared to major events like the World Cup and Olympics.



Thus, the multiplier for a bilateral Test match will be one while that for invitational tournaments involving four or more teams will be two (x2) – thus the points a team will gain in such a tournament will be double of the points it may get when playing the same opponent in a bilateral match.



The multiplier for a FIH Pro League match will be five (x5), six (x6) for Continental Championships and World Cup and Olympic qualifiers while a multiplier of 10 (x10) has been allotted for matches in mega events like the World Cup and Olympic Games.



The two opponents in a match will gain or lose same amount of points depending on the result of the match. “Yes, in every official match, the number of points gained by one team will be equal to the number lost by the other,” the FIH said.



