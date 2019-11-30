



Injury-hit University of Birmingham face a tough double header weekend with matches against unbeaten leaders Surbiton and third-placed East Grinstead in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division.





Currently second bottom, the University of Birmingham head to Surbiton on Saturday before hosting East Grinstead in the West Midlands on Sunday.



Phil Gooderham, the University of Birmingham’s Head Coach, said: “Three players have suffered concussions over the past six weeks, and we have a couple of knee injuries too.



“However this means we can bring even more players through to experience hockey at the top level, including a 16 year old who joined the club this year.



“A successful weekend would be to have no more injuries! Then if we can get some points on the road against Surbiton and some against another of the league’s form sides on Sunday, we will be happy.”



Before East Grinstead head to the University of Birmingham on Sunday, they have a tough clash with Clifton Robinsons the day before with third spot in the table potentially at stake.



Second-placed Hampstead & Westminster also host Loughborough Students that day, while Bowdon Hightown have a home game against Beeston and Buckingham go to Holcombe.



The top two face off in the Investec Division One North, with current leaders Swansea City travelling to Leicester City.



Although Leicester are two points behind, they have two games in hand and have only lost once so far this season.



Elsewhere the University of Durham go to Ben Rhydding as they bid to keep pace with the top two, while Swansea are also in action on Sunday with a trip to bottom of the table Belper.



Leaders Wimbledon are at home against Trojans in the Investec Division One South and will want to make it nine league wins in a row.



Reading are second and host Isca, while Harleston Magpies could leapfrog them if they can beat visitors Slough on Saturday.



FIXTURES



Investec Women’s Hockey League (Sat, 30 November 2019):



Investec Premier Division

Surbiton v Univ of Birmingham 12:00

Clifton Robinsons v East Grinstead 13:00

Hampstead & Westminster v Loughborough Students 13:30

Bowdon Hightown v Beeston 13:45

Holcombe v Buckingham 16:30



Investec Division 1 North

Brooklands-Poynton v Olton & West Warwicks 11:45

Ben Rhydding v Univ of Durham 13:30

Belper v Stourport 13:30

Leicester City v Swansea 14:00

Leeds v Gloucester City 14:00



Investec Division 1 South

St Albans v Canterbury 13:00

Reading v Isca 13:30

Harleston Magpies v Slough 13:30

Cambridge City v Sevenoaks 14:30

Wimbledon v Trojans 15:15



Investec Conference East

Ipswich v Bromley & Beckenham 12:00

Horsham v Bedford 14:00

Canterbury 2s v Broxbourne 14:00

Wimbledon 2s v Barnes 14:00

Southgate v Chelmsford 14:00



Investec Conference West

Exe v Oxford University 12:30

Cheltenham v Clifton Robinsons 2s 12:30

Univ of Bristol v Oxford Hawks 13:15

Basingstoke v Team Bath Buccaneers 14:00

Surbiton 2s v Univ of Birmingham 2s 14:00



Investec Conference North

Fylde v Beeston 2s 11:30

Doncaster v Cannock 12:00

Sutton Coldfield v Alderley Edge 12:30

Wakefield v Pendle Forest 14:00

Timperley v Univ of Nottingham 17:30



Investec Women’s Hockey League (Sun, 1 December 2019)



Investec Premier Division

Univ of Birmingham v East Grinstead 12:30



Investec Division 1 North

Belper v Swansea 14:30 (at Trent College)



England Hockey Board Media release