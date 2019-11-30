



With just two wins from their last five games, reigning champions Hampstead & Westminster head to second-placed Wimbledon looking for a victory to maintain their play-off hopes in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division.





They had to settle for a draw in an eight-goal thriller with rivals Holcombe last weekend, and will need to be on top form if they are to beat a Wimbledon side who beat them 3-1 last month.



“The last match was a very close game on a good English wintery evening, and I expect it to be quite similar,” said Hampstead & Westminster player and Director of Hockey Richard Smith.



“They scored one final goal against us at the end when our ‘keeper was off - and yes, I expect it to be quite similar!



“In general we are in a good place at the moment, we have a good strong squad of over 20 players that we are drawing from and hopefully one or two experienced injured players will be back available for the weekend.”



Elsewhere leaders Surbiton will be aiming to make it eleven straight wins when they go to Holcombe on Sunday, while Old Georgians go to bottom of the table Reading and could move above Wimbledon into second spot.



And in the top flight’s other matches Beeston host Brooklands MU, while East Grinstead travel to Devon to play the University of Exeter.



Sevenoaks could go top of the Division One South table – at least for 24 hours – if they can beat Oxford Hawks on Saturday.



Elsewhere current leaders Oxted have a home game against Canterbury, while Southgate are also in reach of the top and host Team Bath Buccaneers.



Meanwhile in Division One North the University of Durham will be looking to extend their lead with a trip to Sheffield Hallam.



Second-placed Cardiff & Met go to Loughborough Students on Saturday, while third-placed Bowdon could leapfrog their Welsh rivals if they can beat the University of Nottingham.



FIXTURES



Men’s Hockey League (Sat, 30 November 2019):



Premier Division

Wimbledon v Hampstead & Westminster 17:30

Reading v Old Georgians 18:30



Division 1 North

Loughborough Students v Cardiff & Met 16:00



Division 1 South

Oxford Hawks v Sevenoaks 16:30



Conference East

St Albans v London Edwardians 15:00

Wapping v Chichester 18:00



Conference North

Wakefield v Preston 16:30



Conference West

Univ of Bristol v Harborne 17:00



Men’s Hockey League (Sun, 1 December 2019)



Premier Division

Beeston v Brooklands MU 14:00

Holcombe v Surbiton 14:00

Univ of Exeter v East Grinstead 14:00



Division 1 North

Sheffield Hallam v Univ of Durham 12:45

City of Peterborough v Olton & West Warwicks 14:00

Univ of Birmingham v Leeds 14:15

Bowdon v Univ of Nottingham 14:30



Division 1 South

Brighton & Hove v Fareham 13:00

Oxted v Canterbury 14:00

Havant v Teddington 14:00

Southgate v Team Bath Buccaneers 14:30



Conference East

Cambridge City v Bromley & Beckenham 13:30

Bedford v Spencer 14:00

Old Loughtonians v Harleston Magpies 14:00



Conference North

Lichfield v Doncaster 13:00

Belper v Timperley 14:00

Alderley Edge v Barford Tigers 14:00

Didsbury Northern v Deeside Ramblers 14:30



Conference West

Univ of Exeter 2s v Ashmoor 12:00

Richmond v Khalsa Leamington 13:30

Cardiff University v Isca 14:30

Old Cranleighans v Cheltenham 14:30



