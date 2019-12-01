Reuven Blignault





Hoërskool Linden's principal Johan Wiehahn turns the soil at the hockey Astro construction site. Photo: Supplied.



LINDEN – School principal Johan Wiehahn officially kicked-off the construction of the project by turning the soil of the new hockey AstroTurf on 22 November.





The excited faces of the learners and parents of Hoërskool Linden filled the stands of their sports field during the soil-turning ceremony of the school’s newly under construction AstroTurf.



School principal Johan Wiehahn officially kicked off the construction of the project by turning the soil of the new hockey AstroTurf on 22 November.



The new hockey AstroTurf will name Hoërskool Linden as the only Afrikaans school in the Johannesburg North area with this kind of facility.





An aerial view of the construction site of the new hockey Astro at Hoërskool Linden. Photo: Supplied.



Harry Gardener, a member of the school’s governing body responsible for sport said, “Today was the official start of the of our new hockey Astro construction project. The facility will be a water-based Astro NHF standard with floodlights to allow for after-hour games.”



He added that the school will be focusing more and more on sport as part of a balanced education and the Astro forms an integral part of its future vision.





Hoërskool Linden’s new matric leaders sit on a digger truck the new hockey Astro at their school. Photo: Supplied.



Another exciting feature of the new construction is that the facility will allow for greater community participation as it will be made available for tournaments and training for other schools and clubs in the area.



The project has been financed by FNB and will be constructed by SporTurf South Africa.



The estimated date of completion for the project is early April 2020.



Northcliff and Melville Times