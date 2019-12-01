By AGNES MAKHANDIA





Mvita s Austin Otieno (left) drops his hockey stick as Chris Mwangale of Wazalendo takes charge during their Kenya Hockey Union Super League match at City Park Stadium, Nairobi on November 30, 2019.PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Strathmore University Scorpions secured third spot in the Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League after a 2-0 win over Amira Sailors on Saturday at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





International Gilly Okumu netted in the win to ensure she finishes joint top scorer alongside Blazers forward Jackline Mwangi on eight goals.



Amira will on Sunday hope to recover from the defeat when they line up against Lakers as the 2019 season comes to an end.



Okumu and Lynn Ayuma scored for the side coached by Meshack Senge in the 21st and 35th minutes respectively.



Okumu, who was last feted as the top scorer in 2014, said the accolade has been a preserve of the the two of them (Mwangi) and noted that she will try and guard it next season.



“It has always been me or Mwangi. It feels good to once again be among the top scorers and I must attribute the development to my short professional stint in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt.



While the end result of the league is not what we had set our sights on when the new season begun, we found consolation in the fact that we have finished third," said the 24-year-old captain.



“I haven’t been around for some matches as I was away, but we need to make amends in our attacking and defence departments ahead of the new season. We won’t relent on our ambition to challenge for the title next season."



Scorpions finished second last season behind Blazers, who have once again been crowned champions for a record-extending 22nd time.



Amira captain Leah Omwandho conceded defeat saying their efforts were not good enough.



“Prior to the match, we had targeted a win that would have seen us finish third, but sadly it was never the case. We now hope to win against Lakers on Sunday to finish fourth.



We had a poor first leg recording many draws in the matches that we ought not have, but made remarkable improvement in the second leg. We need to come back next season a stronger side that will be able to hunt for the title because I believe we have what it takes to do so," said Omwandho.



Blazers will be coroneted on Sunday with United States International University of Africa (USIU A) Spartans finishing second.



Butali Sugar Warriors are champions in men’s category, while Wazalendo and Kenya Police cross swords on Sunday to determine who finishes second.



In the men's Super League, Mvita's chances of securing promotion to the top tier ended after succumbing to Wazalendo Masters 3-0.



With the result, the coastal based side remained fourth on the log with 36 points from 21 matches.



Mvita dominated the entire match but wasted many scoring chances that came their way in form of short corners with Ali Kale being the chief culprit.



Wazalendo punished the wasteful Mvita to score through Moses Odhiambo (28), Davies Mulungo (33) and Wycliffe Ongori (51).



Daily Nation