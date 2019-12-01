

East Grinstead’s Chloe Brown competes with Clifton’s Tasha Marke-Jones. Credit Peter Smith.



The University of Birmingham held leaders Surbiton to a draw in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division, the first time this season the reigning champions have dropped a point.





Second bottom of the table, the University of Birmingham have been hit with numerous injuries and faced a double-header weekend with East Grinstead their opponents tomorrow.



Susie Catlin put Surbiton ahead after only two minutes, but Lauren Hunt levelled three minutes later for the visitors and both sides cancelled each other out for the rest of the match.



Hampstead & Westminster are still second but narrowed the gap to Surbiton with a 3-0 win over Loughborough Students.



All Hampstead & Westminster’s goals came within the first half; Lauren Turner putting the hosts ahead after 11 minutes from open play before Lily Owsley doubled the lead and then Jo Leigh converting a penalty corner seconds before the half.



With Loughborough Students losing, East Grinstead extended their advantage in the play-off hunt to eight points with a 2-1 away win at fellow play-off hopefuls and fourth-placed Clifton Robinsons.



East Grinstead went into the half two goals to the good with a 27th minute goal from Lucy Holder and a 33rd minute strike from Courtney Hansford.



Tara Chittenden cut the deficit in half with her own strike for Clifton Robinson but couldn’t find a second as East Grinstead moved six points clear of the Robbies.



Elsewhere, Holcombe and Buckingham’s game was abandoned at half time due to a frozen pitch with the sides level at 1-1.



Charlotte Watson had scored for Holcombe with Natasha James replied for Buckingham before the match was stopped.



Bowdon Hightown versus Beeston was postponed without play beginning, also due to a frozen pitch.



Investec Division 1 North



Leicester City leapfrogged opponents Swansea City to go top of the Investec Women’s Division One North thanks to a resounding 5-0 victory.



Three games in the division were postponed due to frozen pitches but the cold temperatures didn’t stop Leicester from putting on a show against their Welsh rivals.



Flora England scored two first half goals for the league leaders as Rachel Mack, Liz George and Katie Long also found the net in the second half.



Leicester go a point clear of Swansea with two games in hand.



Belper managed only their second win of the season in the division’s only other game against Stourport.



Georgina Furniss converted a penalty corner after 12 minutes for Belper with the game having to wait until five minutes from full time to see another.



This time, Sophie Aspinall’s strike sealed a vital three points for Belper as their 2-0 sees them off the foot of the table.



Investec Division 1 South



Wimbledon extended their lead at the top of the Investec Women’s Division One South with a 4-0 win over visitors Trojans while rivals Reading could only draw.



The hosts went two up within the opening 10 minutes thanks to Rosie Pickersgill and Crista Cullen but Olivia Chilton’s brace after only 22 minutes put the game to bed, giving her side a seven-point advantage at the top of the table.



St Albans finally grabbed their first victory of the season after eight straight defeats.



Natasha Humphris put St Albans ahead in their game against Canterbury after only eight minutes with Lottie Simpson adding a field goal minutes before the half.



Canterbury threatened a late comeback and cut the deficit in half thanks to Mel Clewlow’s effort but the game finished 2-1 and ended St Albans’ unfavourable streak.



Elsewhere Cambridge City and Sevenoaks drew 1-1, Slough beat hosts Harleston Magpies 1-0 and the Reading versus Isca game ended 3-3.



Investec Conference East



With top-two teams Barnes and Wimbledon 2s holding each other to a draw, Southgate and Bromley & Beckenham had chances to close the gap to the leaders in the Investec Women’s Conference East.



Southgate took all three points in a 2-0 win over Chelmsford thanks to Ella Sherring and Lucy Leel’s goals from open play either side of the half.



They move up to third, just two points behind the league leaders who sit on 20 points.



Bromley & Beckenham’s trip to Ipswich also ended with three points thanks to a 3-0 win.



Vallisa Armstrong broke the deadlock after 41 minutes for Bromley & Beckenham before Jill Mullins doubled the lead eight minutes later.



Sophie Couldrey assured all three points went to the visitors with a 68th minute penalty corner.



Investec Conference West



Surbiton 2s scored late on against University of Birmingham 2s to take the win and a one point advantage at the top of the Investec Women’s Conference West table with two games in hand.



Hannah Denison and Alice Klugman’s goals gave Surbiton a 2-1 lead heading into the final ten minutes with Georgina Hampton scoring for the University of Birmingham.



Alice Melvin looked to have shared the spoils with her 65th minute strike for the West Midlands outfit but Hannah Denison was on hand with a last-minute goal from open play to send Surbiton top with a 3-2 victory.



Despite lying third behind Exe – who are only a point off Surbiton 2s but having played two games more – Oxford Hawks’ 5-1 victory at hosts University of Bristol sees them in prime position to mount a challenge to the leaders for promotion.



Catherin Reaney bagged a brace for Hawks with Becca Edwards, Caro Harris and Claire Werlinger also finding the scoresheet in their triumph.



Oxford Hawks lie only three points off Surbiton 2s having played nine matches, two less than second-placed Exe.



Investec Conference North



All matches in the Investec Women’s Conference North were postponed.



