By AGNES MAKHANDIA





Edmond Makona (foreground) of Kenya Police shields the ball from Wazalendo's Kennedy Munialo during their Kenya Hockey Union men Premier League match at City Park Stadium, Nairobi on December 1, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Wazalendo edged Kenya Police 3-2 win to finish second as the Kenya Hockey Union men Premier League concluded at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi on Sunday.





Wazalendo, who had beaten Police 2-1 in the first leg, got their goals through Danston Barasa, Joseph Kasua and Sutcliffe Usagi to complete a double over their opponents.



Butali Sugar Warriors ensured they won this year's title unbeaten after thrashing Greensharks 4-2 at the same venue. Amos Barkibir helped himself to a hat-trick in the 5th, 40th and 42nd minutes as George Mutira scored in the 25th minute. Chris Wokila netted a brace for Sharks in 29th and 60th minutes.



With the second-place finish behind back-to-back champions Butali, Wazalendo are set to make a return to the Africa Club Championships next year having last qualified in 2007.



Wazalendo coach Fidhelis Kimanzi was elated having improved their ranking by two places from last season where they finished fourth.



“The season has been fairly good but I believe we could have done better. We hope to reinforce the squad as we want to be a force to reckon with. But I’m happy that we finally have the chance to grace the Club Championships and gauge ourselves at the international level,” said Kimanzi.



Police coach Patrick Mugabi cut a dejected figure after they dropped one position from last season to finish third.



“Our plan to score early goals and revert to defence failed and it’s sad we finished third. We are planning to recruit heavily next season and have already begun talks with some players but we can't disclose the names," said Mugambi.



In the match, Wazalendo showed all intentions to win the match and got the better of Police barely two minutes of play when Barasa connected to Isaac Nandukule's pass to easily tap past goalkeeper Martin Agesa.



Wazalendo pinned their opponents in their own half with excellent ball handling skills, good runs that eventually bore another fantastic field goal in the 24th minute through Kasua.



Police looked out sorts and took time to settle in the game. Moses Cheplaiti's penalty corner was saved by Wazalendo keeper Bright Kezengwa on the brink of half-time to sum up a poor first half from Police.



Wazalendo picked from where they left in the second half but they were constantly denied by Agesa. Police then regrouped and got a lifeline through goals from Samuel Oungo and Titus Kimutai in the 53rd and 55th minutes respectively. But it's Wazalendo who had the last laugh thanks to Usagi's goal.



In an earlier women Premier League match played at the same venue, Lakers finished fourth with 21 points after handing Amira Sailors their second loss of the weekend. Sailors, who finished fifth with 20 points, had gone down 2-0 to Strathmore University's Scorpions on Saturday.



