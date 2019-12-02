

Adam Dixon celebrates a hat-trick for Beeston. Credit David Kissman



Hampstead & Westminster boosted their hopes of a play-off spot in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division with a 2-1 victory at second-placed Wimbledon on Saturday.





Rupert Shipperley gave they away side the lead in the 17th minute from open play before Ben Francis hit back for Wimbledon one minute in to the second half.



Matt Guise Brown found the winner nine minutes from time as Hampstead & Westminster secured a valuable three points.



Surbiton extended their winning run to 11 games as they grabbed a late winner in a 3-2 victory at Holcombe.



Luke Taylor bagged a hat-trick of penalty corner goals while Hayden Phillips and Nicholas Bandurak both found the net for Holcombe.



Elsewhere, Reading and Old Georgians played out a 4-4 draw to both secure a point each on Saturday.



Stuart Loughrey, Charlie Ellison, Max Heaver and Andrew Oxburgh were the goal scorers for Reading while Tom Carson, Matt Richards, James Tindall and Ashley Jackson all found the net for Old Georgians.



Beeston secured three points for the fourth time this season as they won 3-1 at home against Brooklands MU.



Peter Flanagan gave the away side the lead on the stroke of half time from a penalty corner.



The second half saw Adam Dixon find the net three times with all his goals coming from penalty corners.



The University of Exeter versus East Grinstead finished 2-2 with Duncan Scott scoring a brace for the home side while Wesley Jackson and Chris Griffiths both netted for East Grinstead.



Division 1 North



The freezing conditions saw a number of postponements in the Men’s Hockey League Division One North with only two games being played over the weekend.



Olton & West Warwicks secured three points with a 4-0 victory at City of Peterborough.



Adam Edmondstone gave the away side the lead in the second minute before Daniel Sulway, Joshua Green and Tom Mallett scored second half goals to seal the victory.



Elsewhere the University of Birmingham won 3-2 at home against Leeds.



Cuthbert Shepherd (2) and Thomas Thorne were the goal scorers for the home side while Daniel Mills and Harry Lankfer netted for Leeds.



Division 1 South



Oxted maintained their position at the top of the Men’s Hockey League Division One South table after a 7-3 victory at home against Canterbury on Sunday.



Chris Webster, Sam Driver and Matt Brown netted a brace apiece for the home side while Nick Giles scored the seventh.



Louis Ridge (2) and Toby Vaughan were the goal scorers for Canterbury.



Sevenoaks remain only two points adrift at the top of the table after a 4-0 victory at Oxford Hawks on Saturday.



Sam George, Andrew Ross, James Thomas and Edwards Matts were all on the scoresheet for the away side.



Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove won 2-1 at home against Fareham, Havant won 3-1 at home against Teddington and Southgate beat Team Bath Buccaneers 3-2.



Conference North



Timperley closed the gap at the top of the Men’s Hockey League Conference North Table to one point as they won 3-2 at leaders Belper.



Callum Stacey and Chris Beastall scored the goals for Belper while Rob Tinker (2) and Harry Jackson were the ones who netted for the away side.



Elsewhere, Didsbury Northern versus Deeside Ramblers finished 1-1.



Anthony Symondson scored for Didsbury and Ali Ghazanfar claimed Deeside’s goal.



Conference East



Wapping remain top of the table in the Men’s Hockey League Conference East table as they won 2-1 at home against Chichester on Saturday.



Aaron Blumfield netted a second half brace for the home side while Alex Holton scored the only goal for Chichester.



Elsewhere Spencer produced a good performance as they ran out 6-2 victors at Bedford on Sunday.



Andrew O’Hare, Will Devitt, Will Gurney-Champion, Neil Hamilton, Stephen Dowds and Ross Watkins were the goal scorers for the away side. Vincent Pretorius and Lee Hoggett both found the net for Bedford.



Conference West



Richmond produced a good performance to beat Khalsa Leamington 4-0 at home to remain top of the Men’s Hockey League Conference West on Sunday.



James Clark gave the home side an early lead before Jordan Hussell netted two and James Kitcherside slotted in the fourth to secure all three points.



Old Cranleighans ensured the gap at the summit remained only one point as they won 6-0 at home against Cheltenham.



Matt Murphy (2), Louis Wright, Matt Cornwell and Charlie Lamb (2) all found themselves on the scoresheet for the home side.



* Statistics, full scores and tables from the Men's Hockey League are available by clicking here.



England Hockey Board Media release