The 2019 South African Hockey Executive Committee Meeting took place this weekend in Johannesburg. In the rotation of roles this year the portfolios for Corporate Governance, Events and High Performance were up for election at this AGM.





In the corporate governance the incumbent in the role Lwandile Simelane stood unopposed and will continue in the role that is an integral part of achieving our objectives over the next 24 months. Josie Milela who has done a fantastic role in the Events Portfolio, including the highlight of the wonderful African Hockey Road to Tokyo in Stellenbosch earlier this year, stood unopposed and will also continue in her role.



Alistair Fredericks has been elected to the High-Performance Portfolio succeeding previous incumbent David Viney. Ally is no stranger to the SA Hockey Community first became a national hero for many when he became the first player of colour to represent South Africa’s Hockey Men. In a career that saw Fredericks feature at the 1996 Summer Olympics the striker collected 57 goals in his 59 caps. Since his retirement in 1998, Ally has served as a Provincial coach, an assistant coach at national level and of course has been the indoor and outdoor men’s convenor of selectors for the past couple of years. We look forward to the energy of Alistair in the new role.



Deon Morgan, SA Hockey President, thanked the volunteers for stepping up to take on the various portfolios. He also paid tribute to the outgoing David Viney for his contributions to the game of hockey in our country.



“To be successful in any walk of life, one needs to surround yourself with competent, committed, skilled and passionate people. I am therefore grateful that both Lwandile and Josie availed themselves to serve hockey for another term.



It is also a good sign when more people are availing themselves to serve the game. I want to wish Alistair all the best as he joins the team and thank Dave Viney for all he has done while running High Performance.”



SA Hockey Association media release