By Satwant Dhaliwal



The knockout tournament preceding the Malaysian Hockey League has been – knocked out!





Named after Tan Sri P. Alagendra, the competition was introduced four years ago as a curtain raiser for the start of the new season of MHL.



In 2019, the tournament was still carried out despite only 7 teams in the MHL following the discarding of the first division.



And this time around, with 8 teams registered for the 2020 season, the tournament was scrapped.



A team official confirmed that they received notification that there will no longer be the knockout tournament and the MHL will commence on January 10 and be completed by end of February.



The seven teams that participated last year have registered.



The teams bring Tenaga Nasional, UniKL, Maybank, Terengganu Hockey Team, Nur Insafi, UiTM and TNB Thunderbolts.



The new team in the fray is Kuala Lumpur.



And another drastic change is the reduction of foreign players each team is allowed to register – from 6 previously to 4 for the new season.



With the FIH Pro League commencing in January, top players from Argentina. Holland, India, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Spain, Belgium and Great Britain will not feature in the 2020 MHL.



And this paves the way for TNB which has the bulk of national players to walk away with the double.



Malaysian Sports