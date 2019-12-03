



LAHORE - Sindh B, Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Customs, Balochistan, Punjab C, MCPL and Islamabad recorded victories in the 36th National Junior Hockey Championship, which resumed here at the National Hockey Stadium on Monday after a day’s rest.





Sindh B outlasted Punjab D 12-1, Port Qasim routed Punjab B 12-1, Customs thrashed Gilgit 18-0, Balochistan defeated Sindh A 4-2, Punjab C outscored AJK 4-0, MCPL thumped Army B 4-2 and Islamabad beat KPK B 2-1.



Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Director General Adnan Arshad Aulakh graced the occasion as chief guest. He was warmly received by PHF officials upon reaching National Hockey Stadium and was also introduced with players of Punjab and AJK hockey teams.



Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Asif Bajwa, Tournament Director Olympian Anjum Saeed, Deputy Director Shahid Nizami and others were also present on this occasion.



Aulakh said the SBP is extending full support to the PHF in its mission to regain lost hockey glory.



Aulakh said the sports board is utilising all resources to promote sports as per vision of Punjab govt. “As many as 315 sports facilities are presently working in the province while 200 new development schemes will be completed during the current fiscal year. In this way there will be over 500 sports facilities for Punjab’s young athletes."



