Rod Gilmour





East Grinstead’s Sophie Bray unleashes against Clifton Credit: Peter Smith



Despite ending her international career earlier this year, Sophie Bray is still an “excellent goal machine” who would stroll into any world XI , according to Mary Booth, East Grinstead women’s coach.





Bray, last season’s joint top scorer in the regular season with 18, moved on to 13 goals in just 12 starts following another classy hat-trick from the 29-year-old captain as East Grinstead ended a successful weekend on the road with a 3-1 victory at University of Birmingham.



On Saturday, Booth’s side overcame Clifton Robinsons 2-1 and these two victories cemented their position in third – behind Surbiton and Hampstead & Westminster – having played two more games than their rivals.



“Sophie's a goal machine, demanding and a great leader,” said Booth. “Being captain is important for her and she feels loyal to this family club. She knows we are going to struggle as we aren’t Hampstead, Surbiton or a Wimbledon and don’t have the demographic.



"But she has done well integrating players into the squad and having high expectations of everybody. She’s not as fit because she now has a working life, but trains in a gym every day. She is just quality and she is still an excellent, technically-gifted hockey player.”





Chloe Brown competes with Clifton’s Tasha Marke-Jones Credit: Peter Smith



Bray’s decision to quit the central programme in January and focus on her City career as a business analyst with Cisco left Great Britain not only short of a proven goal threat but also unanswered questions on why such a talent left Bisham mid-Olympic cycle.



“I think she’s come to terms with it, more so than the rest of us in a way as we see what a talent she is,” added Booth.



Although it is understood that GB women’s coach Mark Hager has been in touch with the Rio Olympian, for now Great Britain’s loss is East Grinstead’s gain as her penchant for helping out the West Sussex club’s juniors continues to take effect. “She is getting the juniors to buy into what it means to be a member of a club,” said Booth.



A long-haul weekend



Following Saturday's win, coach Booth travelled from Bristol to take her two Malaysian recruits back to Gatwick and onwards to Birmingham for their second game in 24 hours.



The Malaysian omission for their subsequent victory, plus the injured Tess Howard, led Booth to admit that “winning is a habit” as they still took six points from the weekend.



After losing their opening three games, East Grinstead are now unbeaten in 10, with seven wins and three draws. “You have to learn to want that habit. But we aren’t the finished article in any shape or form and we are still developing,” said Booth.



Their early season woes were perhaps expected given they had to embed nine new players in the team. Booth added: “We’ve got players who are beginning to understand that you have to grind some games out. Their skill levels are better and they’re definitely stronger.”



Added to this has been the form of defender Chloe Palmer at the back. In the first game of last season, Palmer broke her ankle playing against Buckingham but has returned fitter, added better communication through the back channels and the team has prospered with a tighter defence.



“She has been immense for us,” added Booth. “She’s a calm head, experienced and is now fitter than she was. It’s making a difference.”



Double header travails



While the raft of double headers seen in the Premier Division this season has been down to clubs wanting more availability for their GB internationals, the picture is different in the two leagues below the top flight, the Division 1 North and South.



Belper, who are still facing an industrial clean-up operation after the recent floods, were forced to play back-to-back matches, beating Stourport and losing to Swansea on Sunday.



“It would have been nice to have had a little bit more flexibility from England Hockey given what the club has been through,” said coach Craig Keegan, the former GB women’s assistant. “I was pretty disappointed with that to be honest.”



Meanwhile, Keegan senses 'burn out' from unpaid officials with volunteers facing regular double headers and travel time, especially in the expansive North Division.



“Is this healthy for the game and where is the development coming from?” added Keegan. “I've a huge amount of respect for everyone who gives up their weekend to be involved in our national league but I'm not finding many young people coming in.”



Keegan is, however, finding plenty of positives with Belper’s youth system. For such a small club, Keegan says that former player Hollie Pearne-Webb – Anna Toman also came through the junior ranks - remains an inspiration after her gold medal-winning shoot-out goal in Rio.



Keegan said: “Hollie is a big draw, her iconic moment in the winning goal has inspired not just the young players but the coaches and parents to be involved in the club and they see the association." The Australian will give a talk on Friday at the club entitled ‘Rio gold: the people, the place and the process’. It is part of a flood fundraiser to help the club deal with its extensive clean-up bill.



The Telegraph