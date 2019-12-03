



TAMPA, Fla. - The 39th edition of the National Hockey Festival, presented by CranBarry, is in the books after attracting thousands of field hockey fans to the Tournament Sportsplex of Tampa Bay. Athletes, coaches, families and umpires assembled from regions all across the United States and parts of Canada for the beloved annual holiday tournament. With its rich tradition, USA Field Hockey would like to thank all who participated and helped administer another successful event.





USA Field Hockey would also like to congratulate the 2019 National Hockey Festival Pool Winners:



U-19:



A: South Jersey Edge Pink

B: Windy City Fire

C: Jersey Intensity Black

D: Gateway Red

E: Freedom HKY

F: X-Calibur FHC

G: Rush



U-16:



H: New Heights Black

I: Gateway Red

J: New Jersey Starz

K: Shore Byrds

L: Texas Pride

M: AGH-1

N: AIM Field Hockey

O: Nook Hockey



U-14, 11v11:



P: AGH

Q: X-Calibur



U-14, 7v7:



R: Stealth Comets

S: Key Biscayne White

T: Mayhem



U-12:



V: Key Biscayne Blue

W: Windy City Blast



Women's:



Red Rose Field Hockey



USFHA media release