

Gemma McCaw was recalled to the Black Sticks in November. MARK KOLBE/GETTY IMAGES



Gemma McCaw has opened up about her concerns of coming out of retirement as the Kiwi hockey star juggles being a mum with pursuing her Olympic dream.





After initially bringing her stellar career to an end in 2017, McCaw completed a remarkable return to the Black Sticks last month when she was named in the squad to prepare for next year's Tokyo Olympics.



However, the decision to return to the sport was not one she took lightly.



With her and husband, All Blacks legend Richie McCaw, welcoming their first child, Charlotte, last December, the 29-year-old agonised over the impact it would have on their daughter, particularly with all the travel involved.



While the McCaws are based in Christchurch, Gemma regularly commuted to the North Island, where she played for Midlands, before signing on for the Adelaide Fire in the Australian domestic tournament.





Gemma McCaw praised husband Richie for encouraging her to come out of retirement. KAI SCHWOERER/GETTY IMAGES



"It's definitely harder now that I'm a mum, but it also means there's a lot more to play for," McCaw told Woman's Day. "The dream is that next year, if I make the squad, 'Lottie' will be in the stands at the Olympics watching me give it my all."



A veteran of 246 appearances for the Black Sticks, the seed to return was first planted when Gemma agreed to play club hockey when Charlotte was four months old.



Ultimately, it was an inspirational quote she came across that propelled her to push on with the comeback.



"I was flicking through a little book and came across a quote that said, 'It's not only children who grow. Parents do too. As much as we watch to see what our children do with their lives, they are watching us to see what we do with ours. I can't tell my children to reach for the sun. All I can do is reach for it myself,'" McCaw recalled to Woman's Day.



"Something about it just hit me. I couldn't get it out of my head and that's when I realised I had to give it another shot."



McCaw paid tribute to the help and support she's received from Richie, who brought his illustrious rugby career to an end after leading the All Blacks to consecutive World Cup titles in 2015.



She said Richie has embraced fatherhood wholeheartedly and is scaling back his hours working as a helicopter pilot to ensure that Gemma can focus on her training.



"He told me he'll do absolutely everything he can to help make it happen," she added. "The fact he understands totally what this means to me and how much I'll need to put into it means so much. He just supports me 100 per cent."



Stuff