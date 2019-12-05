Andrew Fenske is one of three KZN players, which includes Bruce Grant and Cameron Dunstan-Smith, who have been named in the SA squad.



Shiraz Habbib





Durban North resident, Andrew Fenske, was recently selected for the SA squad for the World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cup which takes place in the UK in August next year.



IT was a dream come true for Durban North resident, Andrew Fenske, who was recently selected for the South African squad for next year’s World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cup in Nottingham in the UK. Fenske, who is a member of the Northwood Crusaders Hockey Club is also the head of hockey and first team coach at Northlands Girls’ High School.





The masters squad, which encompasses the 35-40 age group, will see 14 nations vie for the coveted world cup trophy.



“I’m excited and overwhelmed that I was selected for the squad. Being able to be part of the squad with some super talented players is a reward in itself. I’m lucky to be supported by so many people who believe in me which has made a big difference as well,” he explained.



Fenske is one of three KZN players, which includes Bruce grant and Cameron Dunstan-Smith, who have been named in the squad.



The SA team recently played in the African Invitational Series which saw the them take on the SA over 40s and two invitational teams in the mother city.



“I think we are medal contenders for the world cup next year. The squad is blessed with an abundance of talent and skill. Personally I’ve set myself the goal of keeping fit and making the final cut, when the squad of 20 will be whittled down to the team. And then my other goal is to win a world cup medal, that would be incredibly special,” he said.



Besides playing for the Crusaders hockey club, Fenske also coaches the women’s first team with Michael Baker.



“I think KZN’s hockey credentials are really showing and the talent within each club is unreal. It is one of the fastest growing sports here and I’ve seen playing for the Crusaders team, who went up in the ranks. You also see it in other clubs too with the various inter-club tournaments,” he said.



Fenske is now training hard for the next SA camp at the end of February.



Northglen News