Nicola Hammond of HC Melbourne is a new addition the squad



The Hockeyroos continuation as a force in world hockey is looking bright following the announcement of the Women’s National Development Squad (NDS) for 2020.





An 18-athlete squad has been finalised by the selection panel, ten of which come from the Hockey Club Melbourne and Brisbane Blaze squads that reached the Sultana Bran Hockey One League Grand Final.



Queensland quartet Hannah Astbury, Morgan Gallagher, Meg Pearce and Britt Wilkinson, Victorian Nicola Hammond and Perth based Shanea Tonkin are all new additions to the NDS, with a significant factor in their selection being impressive performances in the Sultana Bran Hockey One League.



The Women’s NDS consist of athletes on the fringe of selection for the Hockeyroos squad and are viewed to be in contention to represent Australia at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2022 World Cup and 2024 Paris Olympics.



Hockeyroos Head Coach Paul Gaudoin is pleased with the calibre of athletes named in the NDS and believes it is an encouraging sign for the years ahead.



“These athletes have all proven they have talent and something special to bring to the national setup,” said Gaudoin.



“This squad is about post Tokyo 2020 and being ready for opportunities to perform in Visitor Athlete Agreements (VAA) and next year’s Sultana Bran Hockey One season before the next senior squad is selected.”



“Importantly, for the NDS we are not only looking for athletes who are capable of performing and competing at the highest level, but who also have the right attitude and are fully committed to the cause of keeping the Hockeyroos at the peak of women’s hockey.”



“I congratulate all of the players who have been selected and urge them to keep training hard and improving because they all have bright futures in the game and you never know when the opportunity will present itself.”



As part of the NDS, athletes will continue to train in their home daily training environment with their National Training Centre (NTC) programs, under the guidance of the national program coaches.



In addition, these athletes may be invited to train with the senior Hockeyroos squad as part of a Visitor Athlete Agreement and be involved in training and match environments that are above their current level of competition.



2020 Women’s National Development Squad

Name, State, Hockey One Team

Hannah Astbury (gk), QLD, Brisbane Blaze

Kristina Bates, VIC, HC Melbourne

Roos Broek, WA, Perth Thundersticks

Ashlea Fey, QLD, Brisbane Blaze

Savannah Fitzpatrick, QLD, Brisbane Blaze

Morgan Gallagher, QLD, Brisbane Blaze

Rebecca Greiner, QLD, Brisbane Blaze

Nicola Hammond, VIC, HC Melbourne

Hayley Padget VIC, HC Melbourne

Candyce Peacock, WA, Perth Thundersticks

Meg Pearce, QLD, Brisbane Blaze

Aleisha Power (gk), WA, Perth Thundersticks

Michaela Spano, SA, Adelaide Fire

Penny Squibb, WA, Perth Thundersticks

Tina Taseska, ACT, Canberra Chill

Shanea Tonkin, WA, Perth Thundersticks

Britt Wilkinson, QLD, Brisbane Blaze

Abigail Wilson, NSW, NSW Pride



Hockey Australia media release