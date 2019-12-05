



The FIH Hockey Pro League second season gets underway in January 2020 after a hugely successful first edition. We caught up with the coaches and players from the participating teams as they prepare for the new look FIH Hockey Pro League season to get underway. In the following interview, USA women’s captain Kat Sharkey, talks about the forthcoming season and what the Hockey Pro League means to her and the team.





USA (FIH World ranking: 13) finished the 2019 FIH Hockey Pro League season in ninth position. Their 2020 campaign starts with a home fixture against Netherlands (WR:1) on 25 January 2020



What did the side learn from the first season of the FIH Hockey Pro League?

Kathleen Sharkey: I think from the last Hockey Pro League season we learnt a lot about game management. Our team was very young and inexperienced and we ended up losing a lot of games in the fourth quarter. So I think taking those lessons and applying them to the this season is our goal and that will give us more good results in the Hockey Pro League.



What are the team’s ambitions for this second season?

Kathleen Sharkey: I think our ambitions for this second edition of the Hockey Pro League is to play to our potential in every game. Maximising what we learn in training and applying it to the games. With the new format as well, being able to match the effort of the first game in the second game and we need to make any necessary changes and apply them [in the second game].



What are your thoughts on the new FIH Hockey Pro League format that will be introduced in the second season?

Kathleen Sharkey: I think the new format will be very different to last year. Last year we played one team and then we didn't see them again for a few weeks. So this format of playing teams back-to-back or at least 24 hours apart will force us to look critically at the first game and implement changes very quickly. That is more realistic to how it is at an international tournament, so it will be a good experience for us.



Which fixture are you most looking forward to?

Kathleen Sharkey: I think we are most looking forward to our away game in Argentina. It is a great hockey atmosphere down there. They have lively, energetic crowds and it is a fun environment to play in and, of course, they are a very challenging team, so we are looking forward to that one.



What was your #MyProLeaguemoment from the first season?

Kathleen Sharkey: My Pro League moment from the previous season has to be the home game against China. We had a great win against a really challenging opponent in front of a home crowd. That was definitely my favourite moment from last season.



What message have you got for the fans to get them along to watch the matches in the second season?

Kathleen Sharkey: I invite all the fans to come out and catch as many Hockey Pro League games as you can. It will be great hockey and a great atmosphere and I’m sure you’ll enjoy it.



