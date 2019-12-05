



The FIH Hockey Pro League second season gets underway in January 2020 after a hugely successful first edition. We caught up with the coaches and players from the participating teams as they prepare for the new look FIH Hockey Pro League season to get underway. In the following interview, Spain men’s captain Miguel Delas talks about the forthcoming season and what the FIH Hockey Pro League means to him and the team.





Spain (FIH World Ranking: 8) finished the 2019 FIH Hockey Pro League season in seventh position. Their 2020 campaign starts with a home fixture against Germany (WR:6) on 24 January 2020.



What did Spain learn from the first season of the FIH Hockey Pro League?

Miguel Delas: “Our first season in the FIH Hockey Pro League was really good. I think it was an experience and [we] looked forward to playing against really good teams both away and at home, which was really good for us. The matches that we played were often a really good experience, especially looking forward with our focus on the European Cup [where Spain finished as silver medallists]. We also built up a really good ambiance with our team-mates, because playing away with the long trips makes the team really [close].”



What are your thoughts about the 2020 Edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League?

Miguel Delas: “This season, 2020, the main goal is the Olympics [Tokyo 2020], and the FIH Hockey Pro League really is good preparation [for that]. Every player prefers to play matches rather than training, so for us it is really good. I think we are going to take a lot of positive things from playing at home and also away. I think that when we play at home, either in Valencia or Madrid, the feeling of all the players is really good because we have fun in front of an amazing crowd. It is emotional to play at home but also away, so the main goal is to prepare ourselves to be a good team to play the Olympics.”



What was your favourite moment of the first season?

Miguel Delas: “The best moment of last season, in my case, because I was injured and I spent almost four months away, was when I had the chance to play at home against Germany [Spain claimed a 4-3 shoot-out win after regular time finished 4-4]. It was a thrilling match, full of tension and chances to score for both sides. For me personally, it was one of the best moments. But also, I can remember many comebacks from Spain, with all the crowd supporting us. Both moments were really good. For next season, hopefully this repeats. Hopefully we keep on going and Spain [competes with] every single team, because we think we can beat any team in the world, but of course we have to be in our best moment.”



What message have you got for the fans to get them along to watch the matches in the second season?

Miguel Delas: "Please make sure you follow us and come to support Spain in the FIH Hockey Pro League! You know we are a really passionate team and we are able to do everything that we want, and hopefully you guys will enjoy who we are playing because this competition is really good."



