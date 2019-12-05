



The New Zealand U21 side was looking to back up their impressive first outing against Australia when they met India in their second match of the Tri-Series in Canberra. India used a late first-quarter goal to be the difference-maker in the match as they would go onto take the contest 2-0 to leave all three sides on one win after the first round of matches.





The New Zealand side was slow out of the blocks and it was India who found themselves in the lead heading into the first quarter break 1-0. New Zealand turned the ball over deep in India territory, the Indian side then capitalised on this as they would break down the other end of the field and pass the ball around the New Zealand goalkeeper to put themselves in the lead.



New Zealand would then regain their composure as they would construct several more scoring opportunities throughout the contest including several penalty corners. The Indian goalkeeper Bichu Kharibam was proving to be a difference-maker in the contest as she stifled several of the Kiwis scoring opportunities.



As the contest wore on the Kiwis continued to press, against the run of play India earned themselves a penalty corner where the ball would trickle over the goal line in the final minute of play to seal the win for India.



New Zealand will now have a rest day before they return to the turf on Friday against Australia.



New Zealand U21 Women’s Coach Katie Glynn reflected on the tough match against India “The second game provided a tough challenge for the group. A little bit of a slow start with some basic errors had the team on the back foot against a fast and skilful Indian attack who converted at the end of the first quarter. After settling at half time we came out and controlled the second half well, creating some good goal scoring opportunities but were unable to convert. The final quarter had the girls throwing everything forward trying to find that equalizer only to concede again in the dying seconds of the game. Some great learnings for the team coming up against a style of play they were not used to. A rest day today will provide some good recovery time before coming up against Australia again tomorrow”.



New Zealand 0

India 2 (Lalrindiki 15 min, Prabhleen Kaur 60 min)



Hockey New Zealand Media release