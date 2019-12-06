



The Indian players congratulate Gagandeep Kaur (right) after she scored the equaliser. Photo: Hockey India



The Indian junior women’s hockey team rallied to hold hosts Australia to a 1-1 draw in their second match of the Three-Nation tournament. The home side took the lead through a field goal by Schonell Courtney in the 25th minute but India found the equaliser when Gagandeep Kaur converted a penalty stroke in the 52nd minute.





The Indian strikers stuck to their plans and earned a penalty corner in the 10th minute. However, the Australian defence stood tall and thwarted India.

In the second quarter, the Indian defence blocked out a few shots but Courtney found the back of the net in the 25th minute to put Australia ahead.



India turned the tables on the hosts in the fourth quarter. They earned a penalty corner early on, but the Australians managed to block the shot. However, India were awarded a penalty stroke in the 52nd minute and Gagandeep Kaur did not make any mistake.



The Tribune