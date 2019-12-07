



GB Hockey has won the 2019 UK Coaching 'Transforming Coaching Award' for the Coach Development Offer run this year.





They have made it their mission to unleash the power of coaching by providing coaches with innovative support. Underpinning all their work is an evaluation framework that gives the governing body the insight it needs to continuously improve its development offer and relationship with coaches.



By having a sustainable coaching system, GB Hockey – over the last 12 months – has been able to commit to a partnership with all the Home Country Sports Councils, which is driving a culture shift in how hockey coach development is delivered across Great Britain and Northern Ireland.



It has also embedded a network of full-time and part-time coach developers, who have delivered nearly 700 days of support and development to coaches; organised over 20 communities of practice for over 500 coaches; provided individual coach developer support to over 140 talent and performance coaches; had 2,800 coaches access its online learning platform ‘Hockey Hub’ on average once a week; worked with 20 partners across clubs, schools and counties to provide bespoke learning and support to 400 coaches; and piloted a hockey-specific athlete-to-coach programme in partnership with UK Sport.



Great Britain Hockey media release