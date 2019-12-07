Women’s National Team pens letter to Canadian hockey community







A letter to all of YOU:⁣ – as published on FHC_WNT Instagram (Nov 27, 2019)⁣



In the past 3 years we have fought, sacrificed, taken leaps of faith, moved continents and hit hurdle after hurdle, all for the shared passion and dream of competing at an Olympic Games. Every single person in our program bought in, gave 110%, and left everything out on the field. Unfortunately, in sport, there always has to be a winner and a loser, and sometimes you can do everything right, and still not get the desired result.⁣



⁣

On November 3rd, our overtime shootout loss against Ireland left us with a feeling that cannot be described with words. Weeks later, we still aren’t over it and it may take a long time for us to get back to feeling normal again. The reality is, this was the closest we have come to achieving our Olympic dream in over a decade, and because of that, the loss has hit us the hardest.⁣

⁣

However, that feeling of loss is not the only thing that will stay with us. Nothing can take away the journey we have been through together, the things we accomplished, and how in the span of two years we have put Canadian women’s field hockey into the minds of the most revered hockey countries, as a team that belongs among them. We can be proud of what we have done, and the foundation that we have laid for the women who will follow. ⁣

⁣

Lastly, something that will stay with us forever, more so than the hurt, is YOU, our supporters, fans and followers. We wouldn’t have been able to even come close to our dream without the support (emotional, financial, informational) from the people around us- near and far -first time fans or long-time supporters. Thank you to all of you for lifting our group up and believing in us.⁣

⁣

Together as a collective we are united, proud, relentless and fearless – we are the Canadian Wolfpack.

Field Hockey Canada media release