By The Hockey Paper





Surbiton men have been in stellar form PIC: Surbiton HC Twitter



Surbiton HC head into the final round of outdoor matches before the winter break aiming to remain unbeaten across the men’s and women’s Premier Division.





Surbiton men are 11 from 11, with a goal difference of 45, while Surbiton women have won 10 from 11 games.



Surbiton men host second bottom University of Exeter on Saturday, while Brett Garrard’s women’s side travel to Beeston.



“The league is very competitive and every side is capable of getting a result on any given day, even against the top teams,” said Beeston team manager Chris Glover. “So it was not really a surprise to us that Birmingham managed to get a point out of Surbiton.



“Surbiton are a fantastic side with a multitude of talented international players and what they are so good at it is getting the results even when they are not at their fluent best.



East Grinstead could move up to second if they beat Holcombe and Hampstead & Westminster lose, with Sophie Bray – 13 goals in 12 games – already making inroads to her final tally last season.



Currently second and third, Wimbledon and Old Georgians face off on Saturday as the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division as the league heads into the winter break.



Both teams failed to win last weekend and will want to get back to winning ways in their final matches of 2019 and strengthen their places in the top four.



Wimbledon drew 3-3 with Old Georgians earlier in the season and their first team coach Karl Stagno said: “We learned from that match that we need to defend better; we gifted them too many soft goals after having controlled the game.



“We have a couple of injuries,” added Stagno. “And we always have to check if the GB boys are fit enough to play after their training at Bisham.”



FIXTURES



Investec Women’s Hockey League (Sat, 7 December 2019):



Investec Premier Division

Buckingham v Bowdon Hightown 12:00

Loughborough Students v Clifton Robinsons 14:00

Beeston v Surbiton 14:00

Univ of Birmingham v Hampstead & Westminster 14:15

East Grinstead v Holcombe 16:30



Men’s Hockey League (Sat, 7 December 2019):



Premier Division



Surbiton v Univ of Exeter 16:30

Wimbledon v Old Georgians 18:00

East Grinstead v Holcombe 18:30



The Hockey Paper