

Wallace Celebrates 2019 FIHPL



After his first full year of international hockey, Zach Wallace has been shortlisted for the 2019 FIH Rising Star of the Year award.





Having made his debut against Belgium back in October 2018, Zach played a total of 25 international matches (18 GB, 7 England) this year.



This included featuring in every single FIH Pro League fixture – scoring three goals along the way – and helping Great Britain qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in early November.



He also made his senior EuroHockey Championship debut with England just weeks after helping the U21s secure an impressive European silver, scoring three times.



Despite not turning 20 until this year, Zach has already become a key component of Danny Kerry’s international teams and has bamboozled defenders all year with his pace and skill.



He is one of five players in the running for the men’s award alongside Maico Casella (Argentina), Blake Govers (Australia), Vivek Prasad (India) and Jonas de Geus (Netherlands).



You can vote for Zach until 17 January 2020 by clicking here.



Great Britain Hockey media release