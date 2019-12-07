Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Wallace shortlisted for 2019 FIH Rising Star of the Year award

Published on Saturday, 07 December 2019 10:00 | Hits: 5
View Comments


Wallace Celebrates 2019 FIHPL

After his first full year of international hockey, Zach Wallace has been shortlisted for the 2019 FIH Rising Star of the Year award.



Having made his debut against Belgium back in October 2018, Zach played a total of 25 international matches (18 GB, 7 England) this year.

This included featuring in every single FIH Pro League fixture – scoring three goals along the way – and helping Great Britain qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in early November.

He also made his senior EuroHockey Championship debut with England just weeks after helping the U21s secure an impressive European silver, scoring three times.

Despite not turning 20 until this year, Zach has already become a key component of Danny Kerry’s international teams and has bamboozled defenders all year with his pace and skill.

He is one of five players in the running for the men’s award alongside Maico Casella (Argentina), Blake Govers (Australia), Vivek Prasad (India) and Jonas de Geus (Netherlands).

You can vote for Zach until 17 January 2020 by clicking here.

Great Britain Hockey media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.