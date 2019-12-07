A wealth of talent destined to play in the Euro Hockey League FINAL8 next Easter have been included on the FIH Stars shortlists released earlier today.





In the running for the women’s Player of the Year are UHC Hamburg defender Janne Müller-Wieland, AH&BC Amsterdam midfielder Eva de Goede – the current holder of the award – and Den Bosch striker Frédérique Matla.



Matla also gets the nod on the rising stars list of five players while the goalkeeping shortlist has Club de Campo’s Maria Ruiz, one of the stars of August’s European Championships.



For the men’s award, HC Bloemendaal’s Arthur van Doren – winner in 2018 and 2019 – and Mannheimer HC’s Lucas Vila are in the running for the player of the year.



On the goalkeeping front, Club Egara’s Quico Cortes and Rot-Weiss Köln’s Victor Aly will be hoping to take the title away from Belgian legend Vincent Vanasch.



The Rising Star features Surbiton’s Zach Wallace, SV Kampong’s Jonas de Geus and Maico Casella who played in the EHL KO16 with HGC in October.



The vote is open until 17 January 2020. The winners of all 2019 FIH Hockey Stars Awards, which also include the FIH Coach of the Year, will be announced in February 2020.



Votes from National Associations – which will include some international athletes and coaches votes – will count for 50% of the overall result, while fans and players (25%) as well as media (25%) will make the other half of the votes.



Fans and players can cast their vote here



uro Hockey League media release