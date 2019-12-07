Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Seoul Glow
JH side
Australia lead nominations for FIH Hockey Stars Awards

Published on Saturday, 07 December 2019 10:00 | Hits: 5
By The Hockey Paper


Victor Wegnez celebrates for Belgium in Antwerp this summer PIC: World Sport Pics

Australia lead the way with five nominations in this year’s FIH Hockey Stars Awards.



The Kookaburras have two nominations in the men’s player of the year, Eddie Ockenden and Aran Zalewski, who will be up against Victor Wegnez, of Belgium, who was one of the stand outs in their Euro Hockey title win.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has invited all players from any category, fans, media and National Associations in the world to vote for the 2019 FIH Player of the Year, FIH Goalkeeper of the Year and FIH Rising Star of the Year, Men and Women.

The vote is open until 17 January, with the winners of all 2019 FIH Hockey Stars Awards, which also include the FIH Coach of the Year, announced in February 2020.

Votes from national associations will count for 50% of the overall result, while fans and players (25%) as well as media (25%) will make the other half of the votes.

WOMEN

FIH Player of the Year:
Carla Rebecchi (ARG), Janne Müller-Wieland (GER), Eva de Goede (NED), Frédérique Matla (NED), Stacey Michelsen (NZL), Olivia Merry (NZL)

FIH Goalkeeper of the Year:
Rachael Lynch (AUS), Maria Ruiz (ESP), Mathilde Petriaux (FRA), Ayeisha McFerran (IRL), Megumi Kageyama (JPN)

FIH Rising Star of the Year:
Julieta Jankunas (ARG), Zhong Jiaqi (CHN), Nike Lorenz (GER), Lalremsiami (IND), Frédérique Matla (NED)

MEN

FIH Player of the Year:
Eddie Ockenden (AUS), Aran Zalewski (AUS), Lucas Vila (ARG), Arthur Van Doren (BEL), Victor Wegnez (BEL), Manpreet Singh (IND)

FIH Goalkeeper of the Year:
Tyler Lovell (AUS), Vincent Vanasch (BEL), David Carter (CAN), Quico Cortes (ESP), Victor Aly (GER)

FIH Rising Star of the Year:
Maico Casella (ARG), Blake Govers (AUS), Zachary Wallace (GBR), Vivek Prasad (IND), Jonas de Geus (NED)

The Hockey Paper

