FIH Hockey Stars Awards: Who were the best players in 2019? Have your say!

Published on Saturday, 07 December 2019 10:00 | Hits: 5
Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has invited all players from any category, fans, media and National Associations in the world to vote for the 2019 FIH Player of the Year, FIH Goalkeeper of the Year and FIH Rising Star of the Year, Men and Women.



The vote is open until 17 January 2020. The winners of all 2019 FIH Hockey Stars Awards, which also include the FIH Coach of the Year, will be announced in February 2020.

Votes from National Associations – which will include some international athletes and coaches votes - will count for 50% of the overall result, while fans and players (25%) as well as media (25%) will make the other half of the votes.

    Fans and players can cast their vote here/
    Media can cast their vote here

List of Awards

    FIH Player of the Year - Man and Woman
    FIH Goalkeeper of the Year - Man and Woman
    FIH Rising Star of the Year - Man and Woman (U-23 players)
    FIH Coach of the Year - Man and Woman (as determined by an FIH panel)

Nominees (for the FIH Player of the Year, the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year and the FIH Rising Star of the Year Awards):

WOMEN

FIH Player of the Year:
Carla Rebecchi (ARG), Janne Müller-Wieland (GER), Eva de Goede (NED), Frédérique Matla (NED), Stacey Michelsen (NZL), Olivia Merry (NZL)

FIH Goalkeeper of the Year:
Rachael Lynch (AUS), Maria Ruiz (ESP), Mathilde Petriaux (FRA), Ayeisha McFerran (IRL), Megumi Kageyama (JPN)

FIH Rising Star of the Year:
Julieta Jankunas (ARG), Zhong Jiaqi (CHN), Nike Lorenz (GER), Lalremsiami (IND), Frédérique Matla (NED)

MEN

FIH Player of the Year:
Eddie Ockenden (AUS), Aran Zalewski (AUS), Lucas Vila (ARG), Arthur Van Doren (BEL), Victor Wegnez (BEL), Manpreet Singh (IND)

FIH Goalkeeper of the Year:
Tyler Lovell (AUS), Vincent Vanasch (BEL), David Carter (CAN), Quico Cortes (ESP), Victor Aly (GER)

FIH Rising Star of the Year:
Maico Casella (ARG), Blake Govers (AUS), Zachary Wallace (GBR), Vivek Prasad (IND), Jonas de Geus (NED)

#HockeyStarsAwards

FIH site

