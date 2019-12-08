French sports chain Decathlon has acquired Dutch hockey brand Dita from All Weather Sports. The former owner will retain control over the distribution of Dita products to hockey specialist stores.





Expansion of offer



Decathlon already sold Dita products, but is now taking over the hockey brand itself for an undisclosed amount. Dita was founded in 1896, and entered Dutch ownership in the 1980s, FashionUnited reports. The takeover enables Decathlon to further expand its offer, but it does not mean that the French chain will stop working with other hockey brands. "Dita is behind a series of great innovations in hockey, and we will certainly cherish this rich history. At Decathlon, Dita will have access to our unique research and development tools," says Pierre Vernet, responsible for partnerships at the French retail chain.



The takeover does not mean that the role of All Weather Sports is over at Dita: the company will remain responsible for the distribution to specialist stores, brand development and sponsorship, Belgian newspaper L'Echo writes.



Retail Detail