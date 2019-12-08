Grove Menzieshill drew first blood on the opening day of the men`s indoor National League 1 campaign at the Bell`s Sports Centre in Perth with a narrow 5-4 win over champions Western Wildcats. Inverleith were the other side to emerge unbeaten on the day after seeing off Grange and Dundee Wanderers.





However, the eye-catching result of the day came in the final match – Dunfermline Carnegie defeated champions Western Wildcats 2-1 to finish Vishal Marwaha`s pack on the back foot.



Grove Menzieshill started the ball rolling with an 8-1 win over Dunfermline Carnegie. It was relatively tight in the first half, Jamie Golden from a penalty corner and Albert Rowling three minutes later put the Taysiders two up. But a spot conversion by Dunfermline`s Andrew Doyle pulled the score back to 2-1, and that is how it stood at the interval.



But in the second half the Dundonians, under the tutelage of Billy McPherson (manager) and Bruce Cuthill (coach), cut loose and added six more to their tally. Golden scored three more with Ross McPherson, Euan Cuthill and Olly James getting the others.



Next up were champions Western Wildcats and they purred to a seven goal mauling of Uddingston. The contest was over by the interval, Rob Harwood scored twice and there were singles for Craig Sinclair, Adam McKenzie at a penalty corner and Andrew McConnell for a five goal lead.



Two more were added after the interval through Fraser Moran and McConnell again – while at the other end keeper Gavin Sommerville produced the first shut-out of the season.



The third match of the day between Dundee Wanderers and Clydesdale was a much closer affair where there were as many cards as goals in the feisty action.



In only four minutes Bobby Ralph put Wanderers in front but the Titwood-based outfit replied with strikes from Andrew Allan and Ciaran Crawford, only for Ralph to level by the interval.



The winner for the Dundonians came mid-way through the second half through Sean Dowie for a narrow 3-2 victory.



The final contest in the opening session was an all-Edinburgh affair, Inverleith were 2-1 winners over Grange in a game that was somewhat short of goals.



After ten minutes Inverleith had moved into a two goal lead, a penalty corner conversion by Kyle Taylor was followed by an open play strike from Charlie Jack.



In the second half there was no further goals for the former champions, but Callum Milne did pull one back for Grange, but not enough to prevent an Inverleith victory.



In contrast, there were no shortage of goals in the Dunfermline – Uddingston clash, the latter won 8-7.



The Lanarkshire side galloped into a four goal lead, Blake Hinton scored twice while Josh Cairns and Josh Baxter got the others. By the interval Uddingston`s lead had been reduced to 5-3, Andrew Doyle, Mickey Ross and Martin Dan had replied for the Fifers while Baxter added a second to his tally.



A hat-trick in four minutes from Dunfermline`s Doyle was largely responsible for the score being tied at 6-6 in the second half, Cairns again found the net for Uddingston during this period.



Baxter`s third and a strike by Dunfermline`s Jamie Stewart advanced the score to 7-7 approaching the denouement. But in the final minute a penalty corner conversion by Cairns for his hat-trick provided Uddingston with the belated three points.



Then in the game of the day, it was Grove Menzieshill that triumphed 5-4 over champions Western Wildcats in a ding-dong affair.



The Dundonians were two up at the interval, a penalty corner from Albert Rowling and open play strike by Keir Robb were responsible.



Five minutes into the second half Wildcats had clawed their way back into the contest with Rob Harwood and Andrew McConnell on target.



But three goals in seven minutes put the Taysiders in charge, Olly James, Jamie Golden and Robb again were the scorers. In the closing minutes Wildcats` Adam McKenzie scored twice from set pieces… but too little too late.



Inverleith were the other side to emerge from the day undefeated with a 5-3 win over Dundee Wanderers.



It was 2-2 at the interval, Wanderers` strikes from Bobby Ralph and Frank Mulgrew were cancelled out by a double from Stephen Dick.



Midway through the second half the score had advanced to 3-3, Alex Wilson`s counter for Inverleith was matched by Rob Alexander.



It was Inverleith who took control of proceedings in the final eight minutes, Wilson got his own second while Derek Salmond added a fifth with a few minutes left.



Having both lost their opening fixture of the day, Clydesdale and Grange proceeded to fight out a 3-3 draw for a point each.



It was two each at the interval, Grange`s goals from Simon Naughton and Callum Milne were cancelled out by Chris McFadden and Ben Galloway for Dale.



Andrew Allan`s 37th minutes strike seemed to point to a Dale victory, but almost immediately Duncan Riddell levelled for the Edinburgh side.



However, the final match produced the shock of the day, having lost both of their earlier fixtures Dunfermline rose to the occasion and produced the shock of the day with a 2-1 victory over Western Wildcats.



All the goals came in the first half and all from penalty corners. The Fifers went two up through Steven Glass and Michael Ross, but just on half-time Andrew McConnell pulled one back for the champions. But with a second half devoid of goals, Dunfermline picked up their first points of the campaign, and leaving the Wildcats to lick their wounds.



A hat-trick from Amy Brodie contributed to Edinburgh University`s 5-0 over Glasgow University in the women`s outdoor Premiership catch-up fixture, the result propels the champions into pole position on goal difference from Clydesdale Western, Watsonians and Dundee Wanderers. Edinburgh`s other goals came from Jika Nyirenda and Georgia Jones.



